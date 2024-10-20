Open in App
    Dolphins-Colts live blog: Huntley doesn’t finish game as Fins lose 16-10

    By C. Isaiah Smalls II,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i6k2_0wEejCY400

    Miami Dolphins’ quarterback issues continued as they lost 16-10 to the Indianapolis Colts.

    A right shoulder injury knocked Tyler Huntley out midway through the third quarter and the Dolphins offense never truly recovered. Tim Boyle came in and while he did a few good things, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Colts’ second half push as Indianapolis scored 13 unanswered during the final two periods.

    The Dolphins will now fall to 2-4 with Tua Tagovailoa’s return on the horizon.

    Tyler Huntley ruled out :

    The Dolphins listed their starting quarterback as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

    Huntley headed into the blue tent after Kenny Moore II delivered a brutal hit that made Dolphins quarterback land on his shoulder while he tried to throw for a first down.

    That means Tim Boyle, who was activated from the practice squad on Saturday, will helm the offense.

    Costly fumble leads to Colts touchdown :

    Segun Olubi stripped Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ second possession of the first half.

    Four plays later, Tyler Goodson scampered into the endzone for a 7-yard score. One Matt Gay extra point later and the score is all tied at 10.

    STATS TO WATCH AT HAFLTIME

    ▪ Dolphins star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have yet to be targeted.

    ▪ Tyler Huntley appears to have established a great rapport with Jonnu Smith, who has four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

    ▪ The Dolphins have rushed the ball 25 times for 115 yards. De’Von Achane leads all rushers with 11 carries for 59 yards.

    ▪ Huntley’s touchdown pass to Achane was the Dolphins’ first since their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

    ▪ The Dolphins defense has limited Anthony Richardson to completion percentage of roughly 31%.

    Teams swap field goals three before the half :

    Jason Sanders hit a 33-yard field goal with under a minute left in the half to put the Fins up 10-0.

    The Colts’ Matt Gay quickly responded with a field goal of his own in part thanks to Anthony Richardson 33-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr.

    Fins are up 10-3 at halftime.

    Zach Sieler recovers fumble in redzone :

    Sieler’s amazing season continues.

    With the Colts knocking on the door of the endzone, Richardson fumbled a snap that Sieler ended up pouncing on like a agile cat.

    Not only did that prevent the Colts from potentially scoring, the Fins now have the chance to make it a two position game.

    Achane wears guardian cap :

    Two weeks removed from sustaining a concussion against the New England Patriots, Achane wore a guardian cap for today’s game.

    A soft-shelled outer skin for helmets, the guardian caps are desgined to reduce the impact caused in collisions.

    While the guardian caps are a staple at practice, Achane is the first Dolphins player to wear one in-game.

    Dolphins score first TD of the game :

    Jonnu Smith, welcome to the Dolphins touchdown club.

    Tyler Huntley connected with Smith on a tight end screen that the latter took 10-yards to the house.

    This was both Huntley’s first touchdown pass as a Dolphin and Smith’s first touchdown reception as a Dolphin as well.

    Fins are now up 7-0.

    Pregame inactives :

    The Dolphins will be without two starters on the offensive end in edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and safety Jevón Holland.

    That leaves a combination of rookie Chop Robinson, journeyman Quinton Bell and Tyus Bowser, whom the Dolphins signed Oct. 3 from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, to replace Ogabh.

    Veteran hybrid safety Marcus Maye, however, will fill in for Holland.



    Pregame Dolphins reading:

    Check out these stories prior to kickoff.

    ‘A staple for us.’ For the Dolphins to beat the Colts, the run game has to be effective

    Kelly: Will Dolphins defense be forced to rescue the 2024 season?

    Dolphins list Jevón Holland as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game but get back Jordan Poyer

    The Dolphins head to Indy to take on the Colts. Here’s a guide to the game

    Dolphins’ Tagovailoa set to practice. What he must do to clear concussion protocol

