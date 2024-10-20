Dolphins-Colts live blog: Huntley doesn’t finish game as Fins lose 16-10

Miami Dolphins’ quarterback issues continued as they lost 16-10 to the Indianapolis Colts.

A right shoulder injury knocked Tyler Huntley out midway through the third quarter and the Dolphins offense never truly recovered. Tim Boyle came in and while he did a few good things, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Colts’ second half push as Indianapolis scored 13 unanswered during the final two periods.

The Dolphins will now fall to 2-4 with Tua Tagovailoa’s return on the horizon.

Tyler Huntley ruled out :

The Dolphins listed their starting quarterback as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Huntley headed into the blue tent after Kenny Moore II delivered a brutal hit that made Dolphins quarterback land on his shoulder while he tried to throw for a first down.

That means Tim Boyle, who was activated from the practice squad on Saturday, will helm the offense.

Costly fumble leads to Colts touchdown :

Segun Olubi stripped Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ second possession of the first half.

Four plays later, Tyler Goodson scampered into the endzone for a 7-yard score. One Matt Gay extra point later and the score is all tied at 10.

STATS TO WATCH AT HAFLTIME

▪ Dolphins star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have yet to be targeted.

▪ Tyler Huntley appears to have established a great rapport with Jonnu Smith, who has four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

▪ The Dolphins have rushed the ball 25 times for 115 yards. De’Von Achane leads all rushers with 11 carries for 59 yards.

▪ Huntley’s touchdown pass to Achane was the Dolphins’ first since their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

▪ The Dolphins defense has limited Anthony Richardson to completion percentage of roughly 31%.

Teams swap field goals three before the half :

Jason Sanders hit a 33-yard field goal with under a minute left in the half to put the Fins up 10-0.

The Colts’ Matt Gay quickly responded with a field goal of his own in part thanks to Anthony Richardson 33-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr.

Fins are up 10-3 at halftime.

Zach Sieler recovers fumble in redzone :

Sieler’s amazing season continues.

With the Colts knocking on the door of the endzone, Richardson fumbled a snap that Sieler ended up pouncing on like a agile cat.

Not only did that prevent the Colts from potentially scoring, the Fins now have the chance to make it a two position game.

Achane wears guardian cap :

Two weeks removed from sustaining a concussion against the New England Patriots, Achane wore a guardian cap for today’s game.

A soft-shelled outer skin for helmets, the guardian caps are desgined to reduce the impact caused in collisions.

While the guardian caps are a staple at practice, Achane is the first Dolphins player to wear one in-game.

Dolphins score first TD of the game :

Jonnu Smith, welcome to the Dolphins touchdown club.

Tyler Huntley connected with Smith on a tight end screen that the latter took 10-yards to the house.

This was both Huntley’s first touchdown pass as a Dolphin and Smith’s first touchdown reception as a Dolphin as well.

Fins are now up 7-0.

Pregame inactives :

The Dolphins will be without two starters on the offensive end in edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and safety Jevón Holland.

That leaves a combination of rookie Chop Robinson, journeyman Quinton Bell and Tyus Bowser, whom the Dolphins signed Oct. 3 from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, to replace Ogabh.

Veteran hybrid safety Marcus Maye, however, will fill in for Holland.







