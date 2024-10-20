Where can you vote early? Here’s a list of sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys

Early voting at 33 polling locations in Miami-Dade and 28 centers in Broward runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Monroe County runs five early voting sites in the Florida Keys from Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KNOW MORE: Want to vote before Election Day in South Florida? Here’s where — and tips to follow

Miami-Dade early voting sites

Here are Miami-Dade’s 33 early voting sites:

▪ Arcola Lakes Branch Library , 8240 NW Seventh Ave.

▪ California Club Branch Library , 700 Ives Dairy Rd.

▪ Coral Gables Branch Library , 3443 Segovia St.

▪ Coral Reef Branch Library , 9211 SW 152nd St.

▪ Elections Department (Main Office) , 2700 NW 87th Ave.

▪ Florida City Youth Activity Center , 650 NW Fifth Ave.

▪ Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) , 11200 SW Eighth St.

▪ Historic Garage , 3250 S. Miami Ave.

▪ Homestead William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center , 1601 N. Krome Ave.

▪ International Mall Branch Library , 10315 NW 12th St., Doral.

▪ John F. Kennedy Library , 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah.

▪ Joseph Caleb Center — Building A , 5400 NW 22nd Ave.

▪ Kendall Branch Library , 9101 SW 97th Ave.

▪ Kendale Lakes Branch Library , 15205 SW 88th St.

▪ Little Haiti Cultural Complex , 212 NE 59th Ter.

▪ Miami Beach City Hall , 1700 Convention Center Dr.

▪ Miami Dade College Kendall Campus — The Fascell Conference Center I, Building K , 11011 SW 104th St.

▪ Miami Dade College North Campus — Building 2 , 11380 NW 27th Ave.

▪ Miami Lakes Mary Collins Community Center , 15151 NW 82nd Ave.

▪ Naranja Branch Library , 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead.

▪ North Dade Regional Library — Miami Gardens , 2455 NW 183rd St.

▪ North Miami Public Library , 835 NE 132nd St.

▪ North Shore Branch Library , 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd.

▪ Palmetto Bay Branch Library , 17641 Old Cutler Rd.

▪ Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science , 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

▪ Pinecrest Branch Library , 5835 SW 111th St.

▪ Rebecca Sosa Multipurpose Facility , 1700 W 56th Ave., Hialeah.

▪ Shenandoah Branch Library , 2111 SW 19th St, Miami.

▪ South Dade Regional Library — Cutler Bay , 10750 SW 211th St.

▪ Stephen P. Clark Center , Elections Branch Office, 111 NW First St.

▪ West Kendall Regional Library , 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami.

▪ Westchester Regional Library , 9445 SW 24th St.

Broward

Here are Broward’s 28 early voting locations.

▪ African-American Research Library — Fort Lauderdale , 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (NW Sixth St.)

▪ Broward College - A. Hugh Adams Central Campus — Building 3, Room 117 , 3501 Davie Rd.

▪ Broward College North Regional Library , 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd.

▪ Broward College — South Regional Library , 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.

▪ Broward County Governmental Center — Supervisor of Elections , Room 110, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Carver Ranches Branch Library — West Park , 4735 SW 18th St.

▪ Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library , 1 Park Ave. East.

▪ Davie/Cooper City Branch Library , 4600 SW 82nd Ave.

▪ E. Pat Larkins Community Center — Supervisor of Elections , 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach.

▪ Emma Lou Olson Civic Center , 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach.

▪ Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve , 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd.

▪ Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center , 410 SE Third St.

▪ Handy, Inc. , 1717 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Hillsboro Community Center , 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr., Deerfield Beach.

▪ Hollywood Branch Library , 2600 Hollywood Blvd.

▪ Island City Cultural Center of Wilton Manors , 600 NE 21st Ct.

▪ Lauderhill Mall — Supervisor of Elections , 1519 NW 40th Ave.

▪ Lauderhill Towne Centre Library , 6399 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

▪ Nob Hill Soccer Club , 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise.

▪ North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library , 6901 Kimberly Blvd.

▪ Northwest Regional Library — Supervisor of Elections , 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs.

▪ Pine Trails Park Amphitheater , 10561 Trails End, Parkland.

▪ Southwest Regional Library — Supervisor of Elections , 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines.

▪ Spectrum —Supervisor of Elections , 4650 NW 21st Ave. Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Tamarac Branch Library — Supervisor of Elections , 8701 W. Commercial Blvd.

▪ Tyrone Bryant Branch Library , 2230 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ West Regional Library , 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation.

▪ Weston Branch Library , 4205 Bonaventure Blvd.

Monroe voting sites

Here are the five early voting sites in the Florida Keys

Supervisor of Elections Offices:

▪ 5200 College Rd . Key West.

▪ 10015 Overseas Hwy ., Marathon

▪ 102050 Overseas Hwy . #137, Key Largo.

Other Locations:

▪ Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road , 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key.

▪ Islamorada Branch Library , 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada.