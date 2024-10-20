Where can you vote early? Here’s a list of sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys

Early voting at 33 polling locations in Miami-Dade and 28 centers in Broward runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Monroe County runs five early voting sites in the Florida Keys from Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KNOW MORE: Want to vote before Election Day in South Florida? Here’s where — and tips to follow
Miami-Dade early voting sites
Here are Miami-Dade’s 33 early voting sites:
▪ Arcola Lakes Branch Library , 8240 NW Seventh Ave.
▪ California Club Branch Library , 700 Ives Dairy Rd.
▪ Coral Gables Branch Library , 3443 Segovia St.
▪ Coral Reef Branch Library , 9211 SW 152nd St.
▪ Elections Department (Main Office) , 2700 NW 87th Ave.
▪ Florida City Youth Activity Center , 650 NW Fifth Ave.
▪ Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) , 11200 SW Eighth St.
▪ Historic Garage , 3250 S. Miami Ave.
▪ Homestead William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center , 1601 N. Krome Ave.
▪ International Mall Branch Library , 10315 NW 12th St., Doral.
▪ John F. Kennedy Library , 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah.
▪ Joseph Caleb Center — Building A , 5400 NW 22nd Ave.
▪ Kendall Branch Library , 9101 SW 97th Ave.
▪ Kendale Lakes Branch Library , 15205 SW 88th St.
▪ Little Haiti Cultural Complex , 212 NE 59th Ter.
▪ Miami Beach City Hall , 1700 Convention Center Dr.
▪ Miami Dade College Kendall Campus — The Fascell Conference Center I, Building K , 11011 SW 104th St.
▪ Miami Dade College North Campus — Building 2 , 11380 NW 27th Ave.
▪ Miami Lakes Mary Collins Community Center , 15151 NW 82nd Ave.
▪ Naranja Branch Library , 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead.
▪ North Dade Regional Library — Miami Gardens , 2455 NW 183rd St.
▪ North Miami Public Library , 835 NE 132nd St.
▪ North Shore Branch Library , 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
▪ Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd.
▪ Palmetto Bay Branch Library , 17641 Old Cutler Rd.
▪ Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science , 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
▪ Pinecrest Branch Library , 5835 SW 111th St.
▪ Rebecca Sosa Multipurpose Facility , 1700 W 56th Ave., Hialeah.
▪ Shenandoah Branch Library , 2111 SW 19th St, Miami.
▪ South Dade Regional Library — Cutler Bay , 10750 SW 211th St.
▪ Stephen P. Clark Center , Elections Branch Office, 111 NW First St.
▪ West Kendall Regional Library , 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami.
▪ Westchester Regional Library , 9445 SW 24th St.
Broward
Here are Broward’s 28 early voting locations.
▪ African-American Research Library — Fort Lauderdale , 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (NW Sixth St.)
▪ Broward College - A. Hugh Adams Central Campus — Building 3, Room 117 , 3501 Davie Rd.
▪ Broward College North Regional Library , 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd.
▪ Broward College — South Regional Library , 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.
▪ Broward County Governmental Center — Supervisor of Elections , Room 110, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
▪ Carver Ranches Branch Library — West Park , 4735 SW 18th St.
▪ Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library , 1 Park Ave. East.
▪ Davie/Cooper City Branch Library , 4600 SW 82nd Ave.
▪ E. Pat Larkins Community Center — Supervisor of Elections , 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach.
▪ Emma Lou Olson Civic Center , 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach.
▪ Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve , 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd.
▪ Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center , 410 SE Third St.
▪ Handy, Inc. , 1717 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
▪ Hillsboro Community Center , 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr., Deerfield Beach.
▪ Hollywood Branch Library , 2600 Hollywood Blvd.
▪ Island City Cultural Center of Wilton Manors , 600 NE 21st Ct.
▪ Lauderhill Mall — Supervisor of Elections , 1519 NW 40th Ave.
▪ Lauderhill Towne Centre Library , 6399 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
▪ Nob Hill Soccer Club , 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise.
▪ North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library , 6901 Kimberly Blvd.
▪ Northwest Regional Library — Supervisor of Elections , 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs.
▪ Pine Trails Park Amphitheater , 10561 Trails End, Parkland.
▪ Southwest Regional Library — Supervisor of Elections , 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines.
▪ Spectrum —Supervisor of Elections , 4650 NW 21st Ave. Fort Lauderdale.
▪ Tamarac Branch Library — Supervisor of Elections , 8701 W. Commercial Blvd.
▪ Tyrone Bryant Branch Library , 2230 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
▪ West Regional Library , 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation.
▪ Weston Branch Library , 4205 Bonaventure Blvd.
Monroe voting sites
Here are the five early voting sites in the Florida Keys
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
▪ 5200 College Rd . Key West.
▪ 10015 Overseas Hwy ., Marathon
▪ 102050 Overseas Hwy . #137, Key Largo.
Other Locations:
▪ Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road , 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key.
▪ Islamorada Branch Library , 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada.
Comments / 0