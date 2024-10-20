Master the rich mom aesthetic with these Amazon essentials and accessories

EDITED BY ABBY KASS, COMMERCE EDITOR

If you’re looking to elevate your fall wardrobe, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of the best essentials. As we get ready to gear up for cooler weather, boots, cozy socks, cardigans and sweaters become our most-used wardrobe pieces. The “rich mom” aesthetic has slowly taken over the fashion world and social media, with a ton of moms trying to achieve and recreate the quiet luxury look seen on our favorite celebrities and influencers. Master the rich mom energy, low-key luxury look by shopping some of the best and most affordable fall essentials and accessories.

This cozy two-piece set is super chic and perfect for the cool fall and winter weather. It includes a v-neck knit sweater top and wide leg pants and is great for relaxing, running errands or going to brunch. This Amazon best-seller is currently 39% off.

These over the knee heel boots are perfect for fall and winter. With a small platform, these shoes are comfortable to walk in and exude the rich mom aesthetic at an affordable price. Get them for 20% off right now.

We love a good cozy and warm cardigan, especially for those days where it’s chilly outside. This cable knit sweater open cardigan is the perfect layering piece, and it’s so comfy and flattering. And it’s 29% off.

For a comfortable fit, these Amazon Essentials women’s ankle boots are the perfect fall accessory. Including an inside zipper for easy entry and a faux leather look, these shoes have a 2-inch heel and are super versatile, so you can wear them with any outfit.

These high rise jeans sit at the waist and are very fashionable, no matter the season. They have functional pockets and are very versatile. Get them for 43% off.

Nothing says “rich mom” like a chic leather tote bag. For 11% off on Amazon, you can get this stylish vegan leather bag that’s perfect for the fall and winter. The solid color on this bag makes it simple and fashionable, and with one large main pocket, a zipper pocket and outer button pocket, there’s plenty of space for all of your daily essentials.

This gorgeous abstract two-piece set is currently 19% off on Amazon, and is the perfect “rich mom” outfit. Wear it to brunch, on vacation, running errands, shopping, or anywhere else! Choose between three different colors: black and white, brown and black and green and white.

We love a good loungewear set for when we’re running errands, doing chores around the house, or at a pilates or yoga class. This two-piece set on Amazon includes a comfy short sleeve top with yoga pants, has a flattering fit, and is available in six different colors. Get it for 20% off right now.

A good pair of kitten heels is a must-have, especially if you’re the mom that attends multiple events. These shoes are made of a faux leather material and pair well with everything. They’re less than 3 inches in height, so they’re very comfortable to wear, and they pair well with jeans, dresses, two-piece sets, blazers and more.

A good turtleneck sweater is a closet staple. Not only is this one cozy and comfortable, so it’ll keep you warm, but it also comes in several different colors. Wear it to the office, to dinner or even a friend’s party.

These retro and stylish sunglasses are the perfect fall accessory for the moms who spend most of their time outdoors. They offer UV protection and can be paired with just about any accessory or outfit. They’re 20% off for a limited time.

In Partnership With Us Weekly and Woman’s World