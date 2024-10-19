Open in App
    • Miami Herald

    It’s officially soup season, and you need these 12 slow cookers to make the coziest fall meals

    By Ho Lin,

    2 days ago

    EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

    A great meal can be worth an extra bit of waiting time, especially if the meal is being made in a slow cooker. Whether you’re making a slow roast or a rich soup, a slow cooker can be the perfect kitchen tool for those with busy lifestyles — all you have to do is load it, set the cooking time, and let the cooker do the rest.

    To save you time on researching the hundreds of slow cookers on the market, we’ve put together this list of top picks for slow cookers, after researching and trying out everything from budget-friendly models to multifunction cookers and specialized cooking-pot sets that turn your dining table into a buffet. In our evaluations, we focused on major factors like ease of use, consistency of heating and useful features like programmable displays and easy-to-clean removable parts. Read on to find the slow cookers you need in your kitchen this soup season.

    Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $29.99 (40% off)

    At 40% off its original price, there’s no better time to snap up this simple but solid cooker. With two temperature settings, a digital timer that can go up to 20 hours, and a low heat mode, what you can cook up with the Crock-Pot is limited only by your imagination. Plus, the dishwasher-safe lid and stoneware interior are easy to clean.

    BLACK+DECKER 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker, $79.99

    Cooking meat is a breeze with this slow cooker — just set the desired temperature, insert the included temperature probe into the meat, and the cooker will adjust to keep the meat at target temperature. The BLACK+DECKER is also great for sous vide cooking using the accompanying resealable bags.

    Calphalon Slow Cooker with Digital Timer and Programmable Controls, $129.99 (24% off)

    We like this stainless steel beauty because of its compatibility with all types of stovetops, including electric, gas and induction, as well as its durable ceramic cooking pot. The simple, user-friendly display also gives you full control over programming, setting and heat monitoring.

    Cuisinart CPC-900 6-Qt. High Pressure Multicooker, $127.46 (53% off)

    For a little extra cooking oomph, the Cuisinart not only boasts slow-cooking functionality but high-pressure cooking settings that can get your meal finished faster if you’re in a hurry. Its 12 programmable settings can handle a plethora of foods and meals, too.

    Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Dutch Oven, $85.99

    Need a cooker that can handle braising, browning and searing just as well as slow cooking? Instant Pot’s dutch oven fits the bill, with a traditionally-styled design that looks good on a banquet table as well as on your stove.

    Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Pressure Cooker Combo 11-in-1 Pro, $149.99 (25% off)

    For true versatility, you can’t go wrong with Ninja’s multifunction cooker, which can do everything from air frying to pressure cooking to dehydrating to, yes, slow cooking. Its 6.5-quart capacity also gives you plenty of space to cook a meal for the entire family each time.

    Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker, Extra Large 10 Quart, $69.99

    If you often need to cook up meals for large groups of people, Hamilton Beach’s super-sized 10-quart slow cooker gives you the room you need — enough for a 12-pound roast or a 10-pound turkey, for instance. The cooker’s full-grip handles ensure that you don’t drop it even when it’s loaded with food, and the clip-on lid prevents spills and leaks if you’re on the move to a tailgate or a picnic.

    Elite Gourmet EWMST-325R Maxi-Matic Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Server, $75.99

    Turn your meal into a true buffet spread with this cooker, which features three separately controlled 2.5-quart pots. We appreciate the flexibility the three-pot system provides, as you can cook three different dishes at three different temperatures simultaneously.

    Crock-Pot Cook and Carry 6 Quart Manual Portable Slow Cooker and Food Warmer, $68.99

    This cooker is a great choice for those who go mobile with their meals, featuring a lid that locks down for mess-free transport. Its 6-quart capacity can accommodate enough servings for seven people, and the lid and stoneware are easy to clean by hand or in a dishwasher.

    Magic Mill Slow Cooker 10 Quart, $89.99 (10% off)

    Here’s another gargantuan cooker that can brew up meals for large gatherings. You can use this cooker on the stove if you want to add extra sear to your food, and its oval design makes it perfect for dishes such as whole chickens and turkeys.

    IMUSA 1.5qt Electric Slow Cooker, $22.90 (8% off)

    If space is at a premium in your kitchen or you’re focused on making single-entree meals, this petite slow cooker does the trick without skimping on all the major features of a much bigger model. Additionally, the detachable ceramic pot works just great as a serving dish.

    Presto 06017 8-Quart Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker, $89.99

    For portability, you can’t do much better than the Presto, which is styled like a cooler but can supply all the features of a slow cooker. Its 8-quart capacity can handle a meal for a whole family, its cool-touch exterior keeps it safe around kids, and the detachable utensil holder is a convenient touch.

