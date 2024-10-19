No room at the inn: Dispute over shelter bed costs displaces homeless in Miami

In a standoff over homeless shelter bed prices, neither Miami-Dade County nor Camillus House, one of the county’s largest homeless service providers, has blinked.

Miami-Dade’s contract with Camillus, which allows the county to place homeless people in shelter beds there, expired at the end of September; it has not been renewed.

The context: Citing rising costs over the last decade, Camillus House sought to raise the nightly prices of its beds from $31 to $67 per person.

Miami-Dade’s homeless agency, the Homeless Trust, rejected that increase as unaffordable. The 141 beds it once had at the shelter — roughly 45 percent of Camillus House’s total beds — have since gone offline, their occupants discharged. Those displaced from Camillus House as a result of the pricing dispute were sent to live at other shelters, with friends or family, or simply back on the streets.

Ale, whose name and pronouns have been changed to maintain their anonymity as they apply for more permanent housing, is one of those people. Ale entered Camillus House in July, after spending nearly nine months living on the streets following a foreclosure a year ago.

Waiting at the bus stop in the rain last Friday, Ale’s phone rang. They no longer had a bed at Camillus House. “I was in such shock,” said Ale, “I missed my bus.”

By Monday, Ale was back on the street.

“I pray to God for discernment,” Ale told the Miami Herald, their voice cracking, “because I don’t know what to do.”

The conflict between the two institutions has taken on a new intensity in light of a new state law, HB 1365, that prohibits public camping . While the law took effect at the start of October, residents are empowered to sue their local governments for non-enforcement starting Jan. 1.

The Homeless Trust is scrambling to get people like Ale off the streets by next year, with or without Camillus House.

Despite their disagreement, Camillus House and the Homeless Trust have worked to place willing clients in other shelters across the county.

Homeless Liaison Bo Hall, left, greets a Lincoln Road Mall local as Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book, center, participates in the count of the unsheltered population on Lincoln Road Mall on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

Ron Book, chairman of the Homeless Trust, said that, in recent weeks, the agency stood up 80 additional beds at the Chapman Partnership. The Salvation Army, added Book, sold the county 34 new shelter beds. The Trust, he said, is “working aggressively” to lock down additional bed capacity wherever it can.

Caught in the crossfire of the dispute are people like Ale, who has a dog, making it hard for them to find an alternative shelter. Camillus House has a kennel that allows people there to keep their animals.

While others have left behind pets in desperation, Ale wouldn’t dream of it.

“He’s my family,” said Ale, referencing their dog. “He protects me.”

Money is tight on both sides of the issue.

Camillus House CEO Eddie Gloria pointed out that his organization hasn’t updated its nightly bed price in 12 years.

“It’s not workable,” Gloria said of the previous bed price. Inflation, he said, had driven up operating costs, necessitating the increase. By raising bed prices, Camillus House can maintain its staff as well as pay workers more competitive, livable wages, Gloria said.

Since Camillus House’s contract with the county lapsed, the shelter has had to trim its staff by 5%, roughly 16 people, he added.

Another of Gloria’s concerns is that Camillus House has been subsidizing the cost of beds with the nonprofit’s savings to a degree that he feels is unsustainable.

Book recognizes that Camillus House subsidizes bed costs. His retort: that’s the shelter business model that has been in place for “a very long time.” All other shelters in Miami-Dade subsidize the cost of beds, he said.

And, added Book, the county pays other shelters, such as Lotus House, the Caring Place and the Salvation Army, competitive rates — $32, $28 and $26, respectively, per bed per night. “Every other provider lives within that rate.”

Should the Trust agree to a major price increase at Camillus, said Book, “I’d go bankrupt,” because the Trust would also be asked to pay more at the county’s other shelters.

That’s a non-starter for Book.

“I am cheap,” declared Book. “I am frugal with the money provided to us [by the taxpayers].” He added that his priority is “getting as much out of every dollar we can in the fight to end homelessness.”

Though it’s at odds with the county, Camillus remains in the shelter business. Gloria is optimistic that his organization can maintain its relationships with its other partners , who he hopes will be open to paying “the true cost” of a bed.

The city of Miami is now Camillus House’s largest partner, purchasing 130 of Camillus’ 180 remaining beds. The two parties are currently in contract negotiations.

In a statement, the city noted that it would continue to “explore all options,” including alternative providers.

“We urge Camillus House,” said the city, “to reconsider their rate increase.”

