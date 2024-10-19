Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    No room at the inn: Dispute over shelter bed costs displaces homeless in Miami

    By Max Klaver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6ek3_0wDRTZod00

    In a standoff over homeless shelter bed prices, neither Miami-Dade County nor Camillus House, one of the county’s largest homeless service providers, has blinked.

    Miami-Dade’s contract with Camillus, which allows the county to place homeless people in shelter beds there, expired at the end of September; it has not been renewed.

    The context: Citing rising costs over the last decade, Camillus House sought to raise the nightly prices of its beds from $31 to $67 per person.

    Miami-Dade’s homeless agency, the Homeless Trust, rejected that increase as unaffordable. The 141 beds it once had at the shelter — roughly 45 percent of Camillus House’s total beds — have since gone offline, their occupants discharged. Those displaced from Camillus House as a result of the pricing dispute were sent to live at other shelters, with friends or family, or simply back on the streets.

    Ale, whose name and pronouns have been changed to maintain their anonymity as they apply for more permanent housing, is one of those people. Ale entered Camillus House in July, after spending nearly nine months living on the streets following a foreclosure a year ago.

    Waiting at the bus stop in the rain last Friday, Ale’s phone rang. They no longer had a bed at Camillus House. “I was in such shock,” said Ale, “I missed my bus.”

    By Monday, Ale was back on the street.

    “I pray to God for discernment,” Ale told the Miami Herald, their voice cracking, “because I don’t know what to do.”

    The conflict between the two institutions has taken on a new intensity in light of a new state law, HB 1365, that prohibits public camping . While the law took effect at the start of October, residents are empowered to sue their local governments for non-enforcement starting Jan. 1.

    The Homeless Trust is scrambling to get people like Ale off the streets by next year, with or without Camillus House.

    Despite their disagreement, Camillus House and the Homeless Trust have worked to place willing clients in other shelters across the county.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYYNH_0wDRTZod00
    Homeless Liaison Bo Hall, left, greets a Lincoln Road Mall local as Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book, center, participates in the count of the unsheltered population on Lincoln Road Mall on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

    Ron Book, chairman of the Homeless Trust, said that, in recent weeks, the agency stood up 80 additional beds at the Chapman Partnership. The Salvation Army, added Book, sold the county 34 new shelter beds. The Trust, he said, is “working aggressively” to lock down additional bed capacity wherever it can.

    Caught in the crossfire of the dispute are people like Ale, who has a dog, making it hard for them to find an alternative shelter. Camillus House has a kennel that allows people there to keep their animals.

    While others have left behind pets in desperation, Ale wouldn’t dream of it.

    “He’s my family,” said Ale, referencing their dog. “He protects me.”

    Money is tight on both sides of the issue.

    Camillus House CEO Eddie Gloria pointed out that his organization hasn’t updated its nightly bed price in 12 years.

    “It’s not workable,” Gloria said of the previous bed price. Inflation, he said, had driven up operating costs, necessitating the increase. By raising bed prices, Camillus House can maintain its staff as well as pay workers more competitive, livable wages, Gloria said.

    Since Camillus House’s contract with the county lapsed, the shelter has had to trim its staff by 5%, roughly 16 people, he added.

    Another of Gloria’s concerns is that Camillus House has been subsidizing the cost of beds with the nonprofit’s savings to a degree that he feels is unsustainable.

    Book recognizes that Camillus House subsidizes bed costs. His retort: that’s the shelter business model that has been in place for “a very long time.” All other shelters in Miami-Dade subsidize the cost of beds, he said.

    And, added Book, the county pays other shelters, such as Lotus House, the Caring Place and the Salvation Army, competitive rates — $32, $28 and $26, respectively, per bed per night. “Every other provider lives within that rate.”

    Should the Trust agree to a major price increase at Camillus, said Book, “I’d go bankrupt,” because the Trust would also be asked to pay more at the county’s other shelters.

    That’s a non-starter for Book.

    “I am cheap,” declared Book. “I am frugal with the money provided to us [by the taxpayers].” He added that his priority is “getting as much out of every dollar we can in the fight to end homelessness.”

    Though it’s at odds with the county, Camillus remains in the shelter business. Gloria is optimistic that his organization can maintain its relationships with its other partners , who he hopes will be open to paying “the true cost” of a bed.

    The city of Miami is now Camillus House’s largest partner, purchasing 130 of Camillus’ 180 remaining beds. The two parties are currently in contract negotiations.

    In a statement, the city noted that it would continue to “explore all options,” including alternative providers.

    “We urge Camillus House,” said the city, “to reconsider their rate increase.”

    This story was produced with financial support from supporters including The Green Family Foundation Trust and Ken O’Keefe, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    ONLY MYSELF
    21h ago
    No money to help the U.S. CITIZENS, but makes sure the immigrants have shelter huh??????
    Marc Garcia
    1d ago
    Miami Dade County says $31.00, while Camillus House says $67.00. Ok, split the difference. $49.00 per bed per night. Make a deal. Throw in on site City and County Social Workers 3 days a week along with on-site City and County Police 3 days a week. Negotiate a deal. Make a deal.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck — and facility tried to hide it, suit says
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Mysterious holes are now ‘a common sight’ on Florida riverbanks. What’s causing it?
    Miami Herald6 hours ago
    ‘Dangerously venomous’ 10-foot-long snake found in Philippines. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    These nonprofits provide housing to Miami’s homeless. New pressures creating new demands
    Miami Herald7 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Listeria recall of waffles sold at Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion and other chains
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Applications are now open for a public housing waiting list in Miami-Dade. What to know
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Cops identify man killed by Hollywood officer during neighbor dispute over vandalism
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Far more Republican men say they’re highly masculine than Democratic men, poll finds
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Do Americans support deportation? It depends on how you ask the question, poll finds
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Gated Florida Community In Shock After Hired Help Severs Off Landlord's Nose with Machete: 'Nothing Ever Happens Here'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Mom put children to bed, then her 3-year-old died of fentanyl poisoning in DC, feds say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    Herald endorsement: No good choice in the Florida Senate District 39 race | Opinion
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Most regular churchgoers — except one group — back Trump, survey finds. What to know
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Military trained dog was ‘wasting away’ in a dirty kennel. Rex needs a loving home
    Miami Herald3 hours ago
    I have a cat and live in an apartment, and this best-selling air purifier is a must-have for my small space
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Aventura mansion raid part of transnational cocaine operation ran by ex-Olympian: FBI
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy