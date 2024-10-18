Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested, faces several charges in Tennessee

    By Sara Vallone,

    2 days ago

    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested during the evening hours of Oct. 17in Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

    According to WGNTV, Cutler was arrested on charges of DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

    Cutler was booked at the Williamson County jail. Later that night, he was released after posting a $5,000 bond , TMZ reported.

    After beginning their relationship in 2013, Cutler married reality star and business owner Kristin Cavallari. They welcomed three kids before divorcing in 2022.

    Some of their life together was showcased on their reality show “Very Cavallari.”

    Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017 after 12 years playing for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

    While neither Cutler nor Cavallari publicly discuss their co-parenting arrangement often, Cavallari noted a recent change in their custody agreement during her podcast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWmAs_0wCK9q9f00
    Jay Cutler with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari Shutterstock

    During the Oct. 1 episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast , Cavallari was discussing the end of her most-recent relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes when she noted she’s happy to be focusing on her kids and work after recent life changes.

    According to Cavallari, in addition to ending her relationship with Estes, her custody agreement with Cutler also changed.

    “When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids,” Cavallari explained. However, “that’s changed,” she added.

    “So, I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and my work.”

    Cavallari didn’t go into more detail about her new custody agreement with Cutler.

    As of Oct. 18, Cutler has not shared a public statement following his arrest.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck — and facility tried to hide it, suit says
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? Donald Trump dishes on son’s relationship status
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    ‘Dangerously venomous’ 10-foot-long snake found in Philippines. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Says They Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave: ‘I Hope I’ll Get Over It’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Revealed in Preliminary Autopsy Report
    Billboard3 days ago
    HGTV’s Christina Hall is changing her name as her contentious divorce continues
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Shaquille O'Neal reveals he once lost a huge $20 million deal - because he said 'the Earth was flat'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Gunshots fired outside Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse Saturday night
    Miami Herald14 hours ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post4 days ago
    Tropical Storm Nadine forms before coming landfall, forecast says. It’ll be short-lived
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Creature with ‘large’ mosaic-like eyes found lurking in village. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    ‘I need to go home:’ Liam Payne’s girlfriend documents trip to Miami before his death
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    ‘Tougher on us.’ Why Dolphins’ Tyler Huntley wants to inspire next generation of Black QBs
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Tiny creature with ‘cone-shaped’ head found in Venezuela forest. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    ’Misleading’ ads create friction in the weeks leading to Miami-Dade sheriff’s contest
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    A TikToker’s Florida home flooded 3 times in 4 years. Now, she’s raising it by 12 feet
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy