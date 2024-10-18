Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested, faces several charges in Tennessee

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested during the evening hours of Oct. 17in Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

According to WGNTV, Cutler was arrested on charges of DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Cutler was booked at the Williamson County jail. Later that night, he was released after posting a $5,000 bond , TMZ reported.

After beginning their relationship in 2013, Cutler married reality star and business owner Kristin Cavallari. They welcomed three kids before divorcing in 2022.

Some of their life together was showcased on their reality show “Very Cavallari.”

Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017 after 12 years playing for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

While neither Cutler nor Cavallari publicly discuss their co-parenting arrangement often, Cavallari noted a recent change in their custody agreement during her podcast.

Jay Cutler with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari Shutterstock

During the Oct. 1 episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast , Cavallari was discussing the end of her most-recent relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes when she noted she’s happy to be focusing on her kids and work after recent life changes.

According to Cavallari, in addition to ending her relationship with Estes, her custody agreement with Cutler also changed.

“When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids,” Cavallari explained. However, “that’s changed,” she added.

“So, I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and my work.”

Cavallari didn’t go into more detail about her new custody agreement with Cutler.

As of Oct. 18, Cutler has not shared a public statement following his arrest.