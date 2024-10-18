Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    Need a job? More than 150 recruiters to appear at South Florida job fair

    By Michael Butler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOdS8_0wCK9bA000

    On Thursday, Oct. 24, more than 150 recruiters hiring for jobs in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be at the Mega South Florida Job Fair at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

    From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., companies ranging from Broward County Transit to the Florida Panthers will be hiring for more than 1,000 jobs. Admission to the job fair is free.

    In order to take advantage of opportunities, event organizers are recommending that job seekers arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. A full list of the jobs available can be found here .

    Job seekers can register online for free or at the door.

    If you go:

    WHAT: Mega South Florida Career Fair

    WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    WHERE: Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL, 33323

    COST: Admission and parking are both free.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    William Bamman
    7h ago
    Location * Sunrise, FL not found.
    John Patacco
    1d ago
    fuck a job
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck — and facility tried to hide it, suit says
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    HGTV’s Christina Hall is changing her name as her contentious divorce continues
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Are marijuana laws at stake this election? What’s on the ballot in some states
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio9 days ago
    Where can you vote early? Here’s a list of sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys
    Miami Herald17 hours ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill9 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Applications are now open for a public housing waiting list in Miami-Dade. What to know
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? Donald Trump dishes on son’s relationship status
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    ‘Dangerously venomous’ 10-foot-long snake found in Philippines. It’s a new species
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    This beloved family-owned Portuguese restaurant from Miami opened a spot in Aventura
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    ’Misleading’ ads create friction in the weeks leading to Miami-Dade sheriff’s contest
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent4 days ago
    Capitol Rioter Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Says She 'Regrets Ever Having Responded to Trump's Call'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Achieve a Sabrina Carpenter-esque blowout without the hassle of a hair dryer with the Wavytalk Thermal Brush
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Gunshots fired outside Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse Saturday night
    Miami Herald14 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy