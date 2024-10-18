Need a job? More than 150 recruiters to appear at South Florida job fair

On Thursday, Oct. 24, more than 150 recruiters hiring for jobs in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be at the Mega South Florida Job Fair at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., companies ranging from Broward County Transit to the Florida Panthers will be hiring for more than 1,000 jobs. Admission to the job fair is free.

In order to take advantage of opportunities, event organizers are recommending that job seekers arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. A full list of the jobs available can be found here .

Job seekers can register online for free or at the door.

If you go:

WHAT: Mega South Florida Career Fair

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL, 33323

COST: Admission and parking are both free.