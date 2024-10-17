Open in App
    ‘You are welcome’: South Florida Muslim community invites all to tour mosques, share meals

    By Lauren Costantino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEJge_0wALf48g00

    Curious about the traditions of Islam, but never had a chance to visit a mosque? This weekend is your chance.

    For the first time in South Florida, local Islamic Centers will be partipating in ‘ Open Mosque Day ’, a national initiative that invites the larger community into Muslim houses of worship to learn about culture, religion and find common ground.

    “The goal is to build bridges and build a stronger community overall,” said Samir Kakli, president of the South Florida Muslim Federation. “It’s uplifts us all. I believe, these kind of activities, whether it’s mosque or church.”

    Kakli said he knows that there are many people in Florida who have never been inside of a mosque, or even know what a mosque is. He encourages those who are unfamiliar to show up with questions.

    “People should not be shy to ask any questions they have on their minds,” he said. “Come on in. Stop by the mosque. Have some tea, have some snacks,” he said. “You are welcome. That’s our message. You are welcome.”

    Participating mosques and Islamic centers across the tri-county area will provide tours to wider public, discuss the basics of Islam and share food and refreshments with curious guests. Some mosques will provide henna or other cultural activities.

    With increased Islamophobia stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the past year has proven to be difficult for the Muslim community. Some have expressed to the Miami Herald their desire to move away from their home in South Florida because of its hostile environment for Muslims and Arabs.

    Kakli said it’s important for the Muslim community to help others foster a better understanding of the traditions and beliefs of Islam — and to dispel any myths.

    “Just learning about each other, there’s a lot of need for that, particularly with Muslims and Islam,” he said, “We know that there’s still a long way to go as far as conveying the message of what Islam really is.”

    Here are some of the mosques participating in ‘Open Mosque Day’ this Saturday, October 19 aorund South Florida:

    Islamic Center of South Florida

    What to expect if you go:

    • Tour of the Islamic Center
    • Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session
    • Islamic Calligraphy and Islamic Artifacts Exhibit
    • Henna
    • Refreshments

    Where: 1641 NW 15th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

    When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 3:30PM-4:30PM

    Islamic Center of Greater Miami

    What to expect if you go:

    • Tour of the Islamic Center
    • Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session with Imam Azhar Subedar
    • Open Discussion
    • Meeting with Interfaith Leaders for Inner Community Alliance Development
    • Henna
    • Refreshments

    Where: 4305 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055

    When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00PM-4:00PM

    Islamic Center of Boca Raton

    What to expect if you go:

    • Tour of the Islamic Center
    • Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session
    • Meet & Greet with Community Members
    • Open Discussion
    • Refreshments

    Where: 3480 NW 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431

    When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00PM-4:00PM

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0UXy_0wALf48g00
    A flyer advertises ‘Open Mosque Day’ at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. The national initiative allows participants to ask questions and converse with Muslims to foster a better understanding of the traditions and beliefs of Islam. The South Florida Muslim Federation

    This story was produced with financial support from Trish and Dan Bell and from donors comprising the South Florida Jewish and Muslim Communities, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

    Comments / 53
    Add a Comment
    julio umpierrez
    4h ago
    I believe that knowing and interacting with other cultures, religions and peoples enriches us all. All peoples have something to teach us and in turn we can teach others. We must be open to other cultures. This allows us to understand more about this complex and diverse reality. Instead of humans fighting, they should try to get to know other peoples and build bridges of friendship and solidarity. A very negative recent case is that the president of North Korea is destroying the roads that connect with South Korea. That's a bad decision. Isolating yourself is very bad because it impoverishes us as people and makes us live in a bubble that is not reality.
    Carlota Elizabeth
    18h ago
    I have been to some mosques in different countries, Turkey and Morocco. nice people and delicious food.
    View all comments
