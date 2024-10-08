Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    This Philips fully automatic espresso machine has all the bells and whistles, and it’s 50% off right now

    By Maria Correa,

    2 days ago

    EDITED BY KAYLEIGH DRAKE, COMMERCE EDITOR

    If your mornings are more “hit the snooze button three times and pray for caffeine,” then the Philips 3200 Espresso Machine might just be your new best friend. This fully automatic espresso machine is like having your own personal barista — except you don’t need to awkwardly ask for “extra shots” or feel guilty about that daily latte habit. And thanks to Prime Big Deal Days , you can grab it for 50% off, making this the perfect time to level up your coffee game.

    The Philips 3200 isn’t just about convenience; it’s designed to give you top-tier coffee with the press of a button. Whether you’re in the mood for an espresso , Americano or a creamy cappuccino, this machine has you covered. With its intuitive touch display, you can pick your drink, adjust the strength and let the machine handle the rest. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants quality coffee without the hassle.

    Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    Buy Now on Amazon

    The best part about the Philips 3200 Espresso Machine? It makes coffee-shop-quality drinks right at home with just the push of a button. No need to mess with grinding beans or frothing milk by hand — this fully automated machine does all the work for you, making it perfect for those busy mornings when you need good coffee fast.

    Digging deeper into what makes this machine a star, the Philips Espresso Machine doesn’t just stop at convenience. It’s equipped with a ceramic grinder that ensures optimal flavor extraction while being quieter and more durable than metal grinders. The intuitive touch display makes it simple to navigate, and with five different coffee styles, you’ll never be stuck drinking the same old brew. Plus, its built-in milk frother isn’t just for show — it creates perfectly steamed milk, whether you’re craving a frothy cappuccino or a creamy latte. It’s basically a coffee shop packed into a sleek machine.

    Reviews rave about how easy this machine is to use. One customer said, “I’ve always been intimidated by espresso machines, but this one is so simple! Now I can enjoy my favorite drinks at home without any stress.” Another said, “It’s fast, quiet, and the coffee is consistently great. I’ve saved a ton on my usual coffee shop runs!”

    So if your mornings have been running on coffee that doesn’t quite hit the spot or you’re tired of spending a small fortune on daily trips to the café, the Philips Automatic Espresso Machine is your ultimate solution. With its ability to whip up your favorite drinks at home with minimal effort, it’ll not only save you time but also make your kitchen feel a little more luxurious. This Prime Big Deal Days discount makes it the perfect time to bring one home.

    Original Price: $999.99

    Sale Price: $499.99 (50% off)

    Buy Now on Amazon

    Read more: The 15 best coffee maker deals for Prime Big Deal Days

    In Partnership With Us Weekly and Woman’s World

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch Hurricane Milton come ashore in Florida on live cameras in Keys, on Gulf Coast
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Officer passes out in his patrol car with meth pipe in hand, Mississippi police say
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Tropical Storm Leslie: Thursday, Oct 10 update from the National Hurricane Center on latest developments
    Miami Herald13 hours ago
    Dog found tied in rising floodwaters as Hurricane Milton nears Florida, video shows
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Pilot captures ‘incredible’ light show in Michigan before ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm
    Miami Herald11 hours ago
    Man tells cops he killed girlfriend, left body in suitcase 21 years ago, AL officials say
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Can mighty Mucky Duck in Captiva battle back a third time? See what Milton did
    Miami Herald6 hours ago
    This mayor said people who stayed during Milton will ‘die.’ Now she has a new message
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Will Floridians now catch disaster fatigue syndrome? | Opinion
    Miami Herald7 hours ago
    Ordered from McDonald’s? Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut. What to know
    Miami Herald13 hours ago
    National Guardsman accused of killing girlfriend, robbing her is convicted in Georgia
    Miami Herald6 hours ago
    ‘It’s been fun’: After less than a year, this Cuban restaurant in Miami Lakes is closed
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Massive jellies’ odd shape stumps researchers. Then they discover two rear ends
    Miami Herald9 hours ago
    3,000-year-old elite body was buried with sacrificed group of horses in Siberia. Why?
    Miami Herald6 hours ago
    This Florida influencer said she was ‘going to die’ ahead of Milton. Here’s an update
    Miami Herald7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton put pause on things, but Heat’s ‘intentional’ preseason work set to resume
    Miami Herald12 hours ago
    Officer fired gun, killing one person during a neighbor dispute in Hollywood: police
    Miami Herald9 hours ago
    Interactive: See and read how Milton’s winds, tornadoes impacted Florida
    Miami Herald5 hours ago
    Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $440,000 sold at Georgia gas station. Here’s where
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    What is Hurricane Milton doing to Florida right now? See photos of what’s happening
    Miami Herald2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy