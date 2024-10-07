Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    Herald endorsement: Our recommendation on Florida’s Amendment 6 | Opinion

    By the Miami Herald Editorial Board,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hcuD_0vxsPP5p00

    Florida voters are being asked to repeal a constitutional amendment that allows taxpayer money to be used by candidates running for top state offices, including governor.

    A “yes” vote for Amendment 6 — the Repeal of Public Financing for Statewide Campaigns — would kill the Florida program that provides matching, public financing for those running for office, a boost for candidates with limited financial means.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wS0Nn_0vxsPP5p00
    Amendment 6 asks Florida voters to repeal an amendment that allows taxpayer money to be used by candidates running for top state offices, including governor.

    We recommend a “no” vote, which will keep the original 1998 constitutional amendment on the books. Although this measure has not always worked entirely as Floridians had hoped, it was passed due to concerns over the high cost of running for office — and remains a reality. If this measure is repealed, it’s unlikely any such protective action will ever make it to the Florida constitution again.

    The goal of the amendment is to create a more even financial playing field and to prevent only the wealthy from running and financing their own races.

    The campaign financing program is open to candidates for governor and three Cabinet seats: attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture.

    To qualify, a candidate must raise a minimum amount ($150,000 for gubernatorial candidates; $100,000 for the three other offices) and agree to certain campaign spending limits. In return, they can access matching funds for contributions from Floridians, up to $250 per contributor.

    In 2022, $13 million in taxpayer money was spent on the program, and the candidates benefiting included Gov. Ron DeSantis in his reelection bid and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.

    To pass, Amendment 6 needs at least 60% of voters to approve. A similar repeal effort in 2010 failed with 52%.

    The push to put Amendment 6 on the ballot came from the Republican-controlled Legislature. Sen. Travis Hutson, of Flagler, sponsor of the Senate bill , maintains taxpayer money could be better spent in other areas. Hialeah State Rep. Tom Fabricio (R-Miami Lakes-Hialeah) sponsored the House bill.

    Those opposing the measure include the League of Women Voters and Floridians for Open Democracy, backed by the nonpartisan Common Cause Florida, who say public financing encourages those who are not wealthy to run, leading to a more diverse pool of candidates. If the amendment is repealed, they say women and people of color will find it more difficult to finance a run. They are right.

    Voting against repealing Amendment 6 is a step towards safeguarding Florida’s democratic process and ensuring that all voices have a chance to be heard.

    The Herald Editorial Board recommends voting NO on Amendment 6.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8-foot, 9-inch sea creature found in puddle at Air Force base, Florida officials say
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Watch Hurricane Milton come ashore in Florida on live cameras in Keys, on Gulf Coast
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    How ‘dirty money’ warps Florida politics — and what to do about it | Opinion
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Despite conviction, there’s no do-over for Miami voters duped by ‘ghost’ candidate scheme | Opinion
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Herald endorsement: Our choice for Miami-Dade School Board District 7 | Opinion
    Miami Herald20 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    A Florida company will pay $84,000 after accusations of shorting women on pay, bonuses
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    10-foot shark disappears off Georgia, shows up 1,700 miles away, satellite tag reveals
    Miami Herald5 hours ago
    Man vanished nearly 8 years ago. Now his car’s been found — underwater, NJ cops say
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Driver pulls knife during traffic stop and stabs police officer in neck, CT cops say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Forecasters say tropical storm likely to form this weekend or early next week
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Ex-Miami-Dade prison guard pleads guilty to loan fraud, put thousands in brokerage account
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Miamians are the most rent-burdened people in America — and they’re stressed about it
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    If past presidents could run today, which would you vote for? What Americans say in poll
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 minutes ago
    There’s a toll-free hotline for more Diddy victims. This is how many people called
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Miami meteorologist chokes up after seeing Hurricane Milton on radar: ‘Just horrific’
    Miami Herald1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy