Herald endorsement: Our recommendation on Florida’s Amendment 6 | Opinion

Florida voters are being asked to repeal a constitutional amendment that allows taxpayer money to be used by candidates running for top state offices, including governor.

A “yes” vote for Amendment 6 — the Repeal of Public Financing for Statewide Campaigns — would kill the Florida program that provides matching, public financing for those running for office, a boost for candidates with limited financial means.

We recommend a “no” vote, which will keep the original 1998 constitutional amendment on the books. Although this measure has not always worked entirely as Floridians had hoped, it was passed due to concerns over the high cost of running for office — and remains a reality. If this measure is repealed, it’s unlikely any such protective action will ever make it to the Florida constitution again.

The goal of the amendment is to create a more even financial playing field and to prevent only the wealthy from running and financing their own races.

The campaign financing program is open to candidates for governor and three Cabinet seats: attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture.

To qualify, a candidate must raise a minimum amount ($150,000 for gubernatorial candidates; $100,000 for the three other offices) and agree to certain campaign spending limits. In return, they can access matching funds for contributions from Floridians, up to $250 per contributor.

In 2022, $13 million in taxpayer money was spent on the program, and the candidates benefiting included Gov. Ron DeSantis in his reelection bid and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.

To pass, Amendment 6 needs at least 60% of voters to approve. A similar repeal effort in 2010 failed with 52%.

The push to put Amendment 6 on the ballot came from the Republican-controlled Legislature. Sen. Travis Hutson, of Flagler, sponsor of the Senate bill , maintains taxpayer money could be better spent in other areas. Hialeah State Rep. Tom Fabricio (R-Miami Lakes-Hialeah) sponsored the House bill.

Those opposing the measure include the League of Women Voters and Floridians for Open Democracy, backed by the nonpartisan Common Cause Florida, who say public financing encourages those who are not wealthy to run, leading to a more diverse pool of candidates. If the amendment is repealed, they say women and people of color will find it more difficult to finance a run. They are right.

Voting against repealing Amendment 6 is a step towards safeguarding Florida’s democratic process and ensuring that all voices have a chance to be heard.

The Herald Editorial Board recommends voting NO on Amendment 6.