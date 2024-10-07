TV reporter who just accepted ‘dream’ job is found shot on Ohio sidewalk, reports say

A TV reporter who recently announced she had accepted her dream job was found shot on a sidewalk in Ohio, reports say.

The Lakewood Police Department said a 911 caller reported shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, that a man and woman were arguing . As officers began responding to the scene, multiple callers said they heard gunshots.

A man was found dead at the scene and a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The female victim was identified as Winnie Dortch , a reporter for WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

“The 19 News staff is heartbroken for Winnie and her family. We are wishing her a quick and full recovery,” WOIO said.

WOIO called the shooting “an apparent domestic incident.” Lakeland police have not publicly identified the man, who WKYC reported shot himself and Dortch.

Police said a gun was collected at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Dortch, a mother of one , previously worked for WDJT in Milwaukee, WJRT in Flint, Michigan, and KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska,, according to her LinkedIn .

In September, she announced on Instagram she accepted a reporting job for WGN in Chicago and would be starting in December.

“ My childhood dream has come true ,” she said in September of her new job.

Lakewood is a western suburb of Cleveland.

Dash camera captures woman fatally injecting husband with ‘poison’ in Ohio, feds say

Man killed pregnant woman and 3 others, then left bodies in Ohio home, officials say

Man beaten with skateboard outside Kroger dies days later, Ohio cops say. Arrest made