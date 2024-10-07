Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    TV reporter who just accepted ‘dream’ job is found shot on Ohio sidewalk, reports say

    By Mike Stunson,

    2 days ago

    A TV reporter who recently announced she had accepted her dream job was found shot on a sidewalk in Ohio, reports say.

    The Lakewood Police Department said a 911 caller reported shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, that a man and woman were arguing . As officers began responding to the scene, multiple callers said they heard gunshots.

    A man was found dead at the scene and a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

    The female victim was identified as Winnie Dortch , a reporter for WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

    “The 19 News staff is heartbroken for Winnie and her family. We are wishing her a quick and full recovery,” WOIO said.

    WOIO called the shooting “an apparent domestic incident.” Lakeland police have not publicly identified the man, who WKYC reported shot himself and Dortch.

    Police said a gun was collected at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

    Dortch, a mother of one , previously worked for WDJT in Milwaukee, WJRT in Flint, Michigan, and KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska,, according to her LinkedIn .

    In September, she announced on Instagram she accepted a reporting job for WGN in Chicago and would be starting in December.

    My childhood dream has come true ,” she said in September of her new job.

    Lakewood is a western suburb of Cleveland.

    Dash camera captures woman fatally injecting husband with ‘poison’ in Ohio, feds say

    Man killed pregnant woman and 3 others, then left bodies in Ohio home, officials say

    Man beaten with skateboard outside Kroger dies days later, Ohio cops say. Arrest made

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8-foot, 9-inch sea creature found in puddle at Air Force base, Florida officials say
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Watch Hurricane Milton come ashore in Florida on live cameras in Keys, on Gulf Coast
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Shares Her Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume
    The Spun2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Man vanished nearly 8 years ago. Now his car’s been found — underwater, NJ cops say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Driver pulls knife during traffic stop and stabs police officer in neck, CT cops say
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    How long will it take to restore your power if it goes out in Hurricane Milton? ‘Longer’
    Miami Herald11 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Man tells cops he killed girlfriend, left body in suitcase 21 years ago, AL officials say
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Miamians are the most rent-burdened people in America — and they’re stressed about it
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    There’s a toll-free hotline for more Diddy victims. This is how many people called
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Will Hurricane Milton cause school closures in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach?
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton shuts Florida airports, detours cruise ships. What travelers should know
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    ‘Beautiful’ green fireball flies over farmhouse at 70,000 mph, Pennsylvania video shows
    Miami Herald3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy