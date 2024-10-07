Open in App
    • Miami Herald

    Local nonprofit honors Cuban-American business leaders at annual event in Miami

    By Amanda Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXcGz_0vxcFuca00

    A local nonprofit is honoring four Cuban-Americans for their achievements in business, arts philanthropy and leadership this week.

    Facts About Cuban Exiles, or FACE, a nonprofit organization founded to foster the image of the Cuban diaspora in the United States since 1982, is hosting its 23rd annual Excellence Awards Luncheon on Thursday at the Rusty Pelican restaurant in Key Biscayne.

    The event, presented by FIU Casa Cuba and Murgado Automotive Group, will honor individuals “whose outstanding achievements have profoundly enriched and contributed to the growth of the Cuban American community and beyond,” the group said in a statement.

    “The 2024 FACE Excellence Awards celebrate leaders and visionaries who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, innovation, and impact across a wide range of industries,” the organization wrote in a statement.

    Receiving the Excellence Award for Leadership is Aida Levitan, the president of ArtesMiami, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and supporting Hispanic artists and cultural organizations. She also serves as the Board Director of U.S. Century Bank and founded The Levitan Group, a strategic branding and marketing firm. She was the past chairman of FACE and the former president of Bromley Communications.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Coc_0vxcFuca00
    Aida Levitan

    The Excellence in Business Award goes to Frank del Rio, the former president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. He is also the founder of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

    Real estate mogul Jorge Pérez will receive the Entrepreneurship Award. Pérez is the chair and CEO of The Related Group. Known for his vast art collection and contributions to arts organizations, Pérez is the namesake of the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Artwork from his collection can be seen at El Espacio 23, a contemporary art space in Allapattah.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CL3P1_0vxcFuca00
    Jorge Pérez

    The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to author and publisher Sam Verdeja, the FACE co-founder and a former Miami Herald executive.

    FACE Excellence Awards Luncheon

    When: Oct. 10, Reception from 11 a.m. to noon. Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.

    Where: Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

    Info: Tickets available online at https://www.facecuba.org/

