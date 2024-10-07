You Tube star was livestreaming from his supercar in Miami. Then he lost control

Pro tip to all drivers, especially in Miami: When it’s raining, keep your eyes laser focused on the road at all times.

Jack Doherty learned his lesson the hard way Saturday morning, when the You Tuber decided to livestream from behind the wheel of his McLaren 570S on the slick Florida Turnpike, going south.

In the since deleted clip on Kick, the native Long Islander looks down at his phone, then begins to skid on the wet road.

The 20 year old, who became famous for his online pranks, begins screaming and then slams into a traffic barrier.

“Oh no, no!!!” and the screen goes blank.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The footage has since been removed from Kick, a competitor of Twitch, but can be found on other social media platforms.

The next part of the clip is the aftermath of the accident with Doherty complaining and cursing about his damaged supercar while his passenger named “Michael” bleeds from the head.

“Oh my God, bro!” Doherty yells, near tears, as a siren blares in the background and passing cars beep. “My whole f---ing car, bro! No f---ing way! Oh my Gosh.”

Doherty, who turns 21 on Tuesday, made another video to entertain his legions of followers.

“Help! Help!” he screams, as smoke fills up the interior as good Samaritans break the window.

Once Doherty and his pal are safely outside the vehicle, he begins screaming all over again after seeing the custom bright blue vehicle, splattered with graffiti, is completely totaled.

The social media star appears uninjured, but his friend is later seen in another video getting stitched up.

Doherty’s fans were not impressed by the incident, and some were outright angry, calling him names that are not printable in a family newspaper.

“Why are you driving like this with so many kids watching, terrible example!”

“Bro, we all saw you being on the phone while driving, you nearly killed yourself and your friend ... You’re truly what’s wrong with the world nowadays.”

“You endangered multiple people’s lives today.”

“You’re an idiot.”

It’s unclear if Doherty received a citation, but it’s likely. In Florida, texting while driving is punishable as a moving violation. The penalties for a first-time violation include a $30 fine, points on your license, and a possible increase in insurance.

The kid’s also not welcome to share on Kick any longer.

In a statement to People magazine, the streaming service said it “does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform.”

Doherty has terrible luck with cars. Last April , after a tropical rain storm, his Fort Lauderdale home was flooded, and his spanking new Lamborghini destroyed.