Helene flooding left dog stuck for days in top of tree, TN rescuers say. ‘A miracle’

A dog found in a ridiculous predicament is giving people hope amid the devastation wrought by Tropical Storm Helene in East Tennessee.

She was found in a tree — 20 feet up — five days after the storm’s flood waters wiped roads, homes and even entire neighborhoods off the map in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

It appears the dog was pushed along by flood waters as the Nolichucky River overflowed early Friday, Sept. 27, and she eventually caught hold of a nest of debris in a treetop.

The Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team found the dog “alive and stranded,” and firefighters needed a ladder to get her down.

Video posted by the fire department shows one firefighter went up to calm the dog before he carried her down in his arms.

“After retrieving the dog, who was happily removed from the tree, rescuers were able to feed her,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “She has been turned over to the local animal control for a hopeful reunion with her family.”

The department reported in an update that the dog’s family had been located and a reunion was scheduled Oct. 3.

Eleven deaths have been attributed to the storm in Tennessee and more than 20 people remain missing , the state reports. It’s estimated 10 inches of rain fell as the former hurricane crossed the border between Tennessee and North Carolina.

Finding a dog alive in a tree has become sign of community resilience for some, while others see it as reason to hope their missing relatives may also be found.

“That poor baby is probably terrified,” Marissa Hendrix posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

“That baby wanted to live so bad, they swam and took refuge wherever possible,” Ashley Huffman wrote.

“That is a miracle wow. ... Anything is possible, even a dog in the top of a tree alive and her family,” Mary Mowell posted.

