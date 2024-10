Disgruntled ex-employee sets former workplace — a hotel — on fire, Georgia cops say

A former employee set fire to a hotel after he was recently fired, Georgia authorities said.

An investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, when he spotted the America’s Best Value Inn on fire in downtown Augusta, deputies said in a news release.

After an investigation, the recently fired worker was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson, according to deputies. The person wasn’t publicly identified.

Authorities didn’t detail the severity of the fire or say if anyone was hurt.

“No further information available at this time,” deputies said.

