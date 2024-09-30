‘Large’-eyed cave creature with ‘butterfly-shaped blotches’ discovered as new species

Near the entrance to a cave in Thailand, a “slender” creature with “butterfly-shaped blotches” perched on a rock. Its “large,” gray eyes scanned the surrounding landscape — but it wasn’t the only one looking around.

Visiting scientists spotted the cave-dwelling animal and discovered a new species.

Researchers ventured into several caves in Loei Province in 2014 as part of an ongoing effort to survey “geographically-restricted” wildlife, according to a study published Sept. 19 in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

During the surveys, researchers found a pair of uniquely patterned lizards around the entrance of a cave. They captured the animals and, after taking a closer look, realized they’d discovered a new species: Cyrtodactylus wiboonatthapoli, or the Erawan bent-toed gecko.

Erawan bent-toed geckos can reach over 7.5 inches in length, the study said. They have “slender” bodies with “long” clawed fingers and toes. Their “long” heads have “rounded” snouts and “large,” gray eyes.

A Cyrtodactylus wiboonatthapoli, or Erawan bent-toed gecko. Screengrab from Montri Sumontha's Facebook

Co-author Montri Sumontha shared a photo of the new species on Facebook. Overall, the gecko has a brownish-gray coloring with three “butterfly-shaped blotches” on its back. These blotches vary in shape, but generally look like a stretched out pair of wings.

Speleological Research in Thailand shared another photo on Facebook showing two more Erawan bent-toed geckos with brown hues.

Two Cyrtodactylus wiboonatthapoli, or Erawan bent-toed geckos, with more brown hues. Screengrab from การศึกษาถ้ำในประเทศไทย Speleological Research in Thailand's Facebook

Erawan bent-toed geckos live in and around limestone caves, typically emerging at night to feed, the study said.

Researchers said they named the new species “wiboonatthapoli” after Suthep Wiboonatthapol, a “former science teacher” who died in 2023.

The new species’ common name refers to Erawan Cave, one of the multiple caves in Loei Province where the new species has been found.

A video shared on YouTube by Sathu9491 shows Erawan Cave, which is also used as a Buddhist temple .

Loei Province is in northern Thailand, along the border with Laos and a roughly 300-mile drive north of Bangkok.

The new species had been encountered previously but mistaken for a known species. It was identified by its habitat, scale pattern, body shape, spikes, toes, coloring and other subtle physical features, the study said. Researchers did not provide a DNA analysis of the gecko.

The research team included Montri Sumontha, Nonn Panitvong, Kirati Kunya, Nattasuda Donbundit, Winai Suthanthangjai, Maneerat Suthanthangjai, Eakarit Phanamphon and Olivier Pauwels.

Researchers also discovered a second new species: the Khao Nam Phu bent-toed gecko .

