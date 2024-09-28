Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Miami Herald

    As expected Marlins, Schumaker part ways. Where things stand

    By Barry Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6Qd9_0vn5p7Po00

    As expected, Skip Schumaker won’t return for a third season as manager of the Marlins.

    Schumaker informed his players on Friday night, after Miami’s 15-5 win against the Blue Jays, that he would not return as the team’s manager in 2025.

    Because of a death in the family, he then left the team. Bench coach Luis Urueta will be the Marlins’ acting manager for the team’s final two games of the season in Toronto.

    The decision to part ways is a mutual one. Schumaker initiated the separation last winter when he asked the Marlins to eliminate the 2025 team option on his contract. As a show of good faith, the Marlins agreed to that.

    But the Marlins also wanted to go in a new direction as they embark on another rebuild.

    Among the reasons for Schumaker’s decision: He would prefer to be closer to his family in California, according to an associate. Managing a more competitive team also would be appealing to anyone; he’s expected to become a top candidate for the Cincinnati Reds’ managerial job. He also is expected to draw interest from the Chicago White Sox, who have the worst team in baseball.

    The Marlins’ decision to rebuild also created an opportunity for president/baseball operations Peter Bendix to make his own hire; he inherited Schumaker from Kim Ng’s regime as general manager.

    The Marlins will consider several candidates. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who worked with Bendix in Tampa, would be among those of potential interest to Miami if he becomes available, but he could end up staying in Minnesota.

    Schumaker said earlier this summer: “I’m a free agent [after the season] just like there are player free agents. There are no hard feelings. It never got personal. ... Bruce Sherman has been fantastic to me. Peter has been really great to me.”

    Schumaker won National League Manager of the Year and guided the Marlins to the playoffs in 2022, his first season with the team. But the Marlins, with a roster decimated by trades and injuries, are 60-100 in Schumaker’s second and final season with the team. That’s the second worst record in baseball.

    In his first season as an MLB manager last year, Schumaker steered a Marlins team projected by most to finish fourth in the National League East to an 84-78 record — a 15-win improvement over the 2022 season — and the team’s first playoff berth in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003.

    Miami’s playoff run was brief; the Marlins were swept in the best-of-three wild card series by a Philadelphia Phillies team that went on to the National League Championship Series. Miami went 33-14 in one-run games and had 41 comeback wins.

    Schumaker finished ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Craig Counsell and Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker, the other finalists for the award. He appeared on 24 of the 30 ballots, which were submitted before the start of the playoffs, receiving eight first-place votes, eight second-place votes and eight third-place votes.

    He became only the ninth person in MLB history to win a manager of the year award in his first season in the role and also is the fourth Marlins manager to win the award, joining Don Mattingly (2020), Joe Girardi (2006) and Jack McKeon (2003).

    Players have praised Schumaker for how he prepared them for games and for his approachability.

    “He’s amazing. Skip’s the best,” former Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez said last year. “He gave me the opportunity to talk with him every day and to my teammates. He deserves it. We went to the playoffs because of him. He’s the man.”

    Players also appreciated how he communicated with them.

    Marlins third baseman Jake Burger said Schumaker “sat me down in spring training and showed me a highlight reel” of Burger’s strong play for the Marlins last season after his acquisition from the White Sox.

    “Skip said, ‘You’re a great player and keep doing that.’” Burger emerged feeling very good about himself.

    Schumaker, 44, played 11 seasons, including his first eight with Cincinnati. He last played in the majors for the Cincinnati Reds, in 2015, and served as bench coach for the Padres and Cardinals before replacing Mattingly as the Marlins’ manager.

    Whoever is hired to replace Schumaker will become the 19th manager in Marlins history. Two men — Jack McKeon and John Boles — have had two stints in the job.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer pulls woman over, turns off body camera and touches her, Florida sheriff says
    Miami Herald5 days ago
    Beloved designer for ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ tragically dies at 58
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Cardinals Flamethrower Wants Team To Pick Up Option, Per Insider
    St. Louis Cardinals On SI2 days ago
    23-year-old killed on the job while helping driver who broke down, Louisiana cops say
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Highly venomous snake has shoppers heading for store’s exit, Australia video shows
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker cry as they say goodbye to Hoda Kotb
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan finalize six-year divorce, then she shared a shocking meme
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Big-headed flying creatures — with spotted bodies — found in East Asia. See new species
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    What happened to a couple of Miami guys who didn’t pay for over $1 million of food
    Miami Herald23 hours ago
    Miami-Dade police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen girl last seen in August
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    With Huntley the Dolphins’ new QB1, the Broward native’s ‘child’s dream’ has come true
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    Hoda Kotb makes stunning announcement no one saw coming
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Jim Cantore watch: Wherever he is, you need to move in the opposite direction, stat
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    ‘Large’ creature with ‘baggy’ skin found in dark forest and discovered as new species
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Julie Chrisley tearfully apologizes in court as sentencing is upheld
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Tropical Depression Joyce: Monday, Sep 30 status update from the National Hurricane Center
    Miami Herald1 day ago
    23-year-old dies when highway sign hits car during Hurricane Helene, Florida cops say
    Miami Herald2 days ago
    Scandals over the years at the Christian TV ministry known as 3ABN
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Kodak just gave you a new way to preserve your memories
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    ‘Be careful’: Fans worry about Ginger Zee as she reports live on Helene in Florida
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Woman wanted her husband dead, so she paid ‘hitman,’ Georgia police say. It was a cop
    Miami Herald3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy