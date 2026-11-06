🍽️ Miami Gardens Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Miami Gardens is busy with games, campus life, and events, so food and hospitality work stays steady here. If you like fast-paced shifts and being around people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Other / flexible

Other / flexible Pay: Up to $300 per week

Active, hands-on job getting rooms ready for events: setting up tables, chairs, linens, and helping reset spaces as events change. Good fit if you enjoy teamwork, light serving/bussing, and staying on your feet instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the kitchen at Hard Rock Stadium by keeping dishes, pots, and equipment clean and ready to go. Comes with Sodexo’s benefits, training, and a flexible, supportive work environment, plus the energy of working where big games and events happen.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$18 per hour

Campus-based cook role preparing hot and cold meals for students and events. Great if you have some kitchen experience, can follow recipes, and want steady part-time hours with benefits and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same site or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.