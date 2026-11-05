🛒 Miami Gardens Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Miami Gardens has steady hiring right now in customer-facing roles, especially with big national brands. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy auto parts store and lead the team when the Store Manager is out. You’ll coach staff, handle customer issues, manage opening/closing, and support hiring and training. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus, and there’s a strong promote-from-within culture, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, and medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like driving and staying on the move. You’ll deliver parts to local shops, pick up returns, help in the store with stocking and cleaning, and chat with walk-in customers. Must have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 50 lbs frequently, and speak English (Spanish is a big plus).

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping people move, inside and outside the store. You’ll check in/out trucks and trailers, use a phone app to manage rentals, clean and inspect equipment, and answer customer questions. U-Haul offers paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, plus a $300 bonus after completing their certification, along with health benefits, 401(k), and employee stock ownership if eligible.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Miami Gardens roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.