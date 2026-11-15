Miami’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—new openings, airport spots, stadium gigs, and fine dining all hiring at once. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good tips, this week is stacked with options.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour + free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with match (after eligibility)

You’ll cook menu items to order, keep food safe and fresh, and help run a clean, efficient movie-theater kitchen. Great fit if you have 1+ year pro kitchen experience and want steady hours plus fun perks.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + medical, dental, vision, paid time off, free movie passes, 401(k) with match

Lead the kitchen team, control food and labor costs, and keep standards high in a busy cinema environment. Ideal for someone with 2+ years cook/supervisor experience ready to step into management.

Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff

Location: Miami, FL (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Event-based/contract

Event-based/contract Pay: $50–$75/hour

Spin at weddings and banquets, read the crowd, and run sound and lighting for high-end events. Great if you’re an experienced DJ who’s comfortable on the mic and can handle equipment setup and breakdown.

Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff

Location: Miami, FL (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Event-based/other

Event-based/other Pay: $18–$20/hour

Welcome guests, park and retrieve cars, and handle simple cash transactions at upscale events. Good for friendly, safe drivers who like working outdoors and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff

Location: Miami / Miami-Dade, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Contract, Seasonal

Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Contract, Seasonal Pay: $20–$32.90/hour

Serve at luxury events and venues across Dade County, from bars to floor service. Lots of schedule flexibility and higher hourly rates if you have polished hospitality skills.

Employer: Elior – Constellation Culinary Group

Location: Miami, FL (off-premise catering)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Pay: Depends on experience

Plan and run private events end-to-end: logistics, vendors, staffing, budgets, and post-event analysis. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement and more.

Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Location: Miami, FL (MIA Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee FOH at a fast-casual airport restaurant—coach staff, handle guest issues, manage cash, and keep the space spotless. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Hospitaliti / Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Work in the butcher shop handling and cutting meats, poultry, seafood, and fish while meeting strict USPH standards. Best for experienced butchers looking to step into a large-scale cruise/hospitality operation.

Employer: Delaware North

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (annual bonus eligible)

Lead concessions for the future home of Inter Miami CF, managing staff, inventory, cash, and compliance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation/holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and travel discounts.

Employer: Mastro’s Restaurants

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Tipped position (other)

Tipped position (other) Pay: Not listed (earns tips)

Be the first face guests see at a fine dining restaurant—manage reservations, greet guests, and seat smoothly. Offers training, flexible schedules, employee discounts, multiple benefit plans, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Mastro’s Restaurants

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Non-tipped (other)

Non-tipped (other) Pay: Not listed

Line cook role in an upscale kitchen, ideal if you have 1+ year luxury/fine dining experience and want strong training, benefits, and room to advance.

Employer: Call Your Mother

Location: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour base + tips (estimated $25–$27/hour)

Lead shifts at a busy, daytime-only bagel shop—no night shifts. Comes with health, dental, vision, 100% paid PTO, 12-week paid parental leave, 401(k) with 4% match, free meals, and strong growth potential.

Employer: La Cabrera Miami

Location: Coconut Grove, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Not listed

Serve at the new Coconut Grove location of a famous Argentinian restaurant. Great for people who love food, wine, and guest interaction and want to help open and shape a new spot.

Employer: La Cabrera Miami

Location: Miami / Coconut Grove, FL

Type: Other

Other Pay: Not listed

Join the kitchen team at a multi-award-winning Argentinian concept, focusing on grilled meats and high-quality plates. Good match if you want to grow with a brand expanding in Miami.

Employer: La Cabrera Miami

Location: Coconut Grove, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Not listed

Support servers by running food, bussing tables, and keeping the dining room spotless. Solid entry into a respected restaurant group if you’re energetic and guest-focused.

Employer: MUD Cafe

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Other

Other Pay: $18–$25/hour

Work mornings and afternoons at a breakfast café, taking orders, making coffee drinks, and running the POS. Offers employee discount and flexible schedule—nice if you like early shifts.

Employer: MC KITCHEN

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room tidy in a fast-paced restaurant. Good starter role with a flexible schedule if you’re new to the industry.

Employer: Sahara Grill

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Other (approx. 40 hrs/week)

Other (approx. 40 hrs/week) Pay: $17–$19/hour

Cook shawarma, kebabs, bowls, and more in a fast-paced kitchen, keeping quality and speed high. Great for line cooks who want full-time hours and to learn Mediterranean flavors.

Employer: Melbourne Hospitality Group

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $17–$23/hour

Hands-on line cook role that also helps manage staff, ordering, and kitchen standards. Strong fit if you’re an experienced cook ready to take on more responsibility.

Employer: LE NAILS

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Other

Other Pay: $30,000–$50,000/year

Provide manicures and pedicures, keep stations spotless, and help clients feel polished and relaxed. Requires a current nail tech license and offers a flexible schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Miami spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.