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Miami
🍽️ Miami Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $75/hr
5 days ago
Miami’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—new openings, airport spots, stadium gigs, and fine dining all hiring at once. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good tips, this week is stacked with options.
REGAL BISTRO Kitchen – Line Cook – Free Movie Tickets
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour + free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with match (after eligibility)
You’ll cook menu items to order, keep food safe and fresh, and help run a clean, efficient movie-theater kitchen. Great fit if you have 1+ year pro kitchen experience and want steady hours plus fun perks.
REGAL BISTRO Kitchen – Kitchen Assistant Manager
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour + medical, dental, vision, paid time off, free movie passes, 401(k) with match
Lead the kitchen team, control food and labor costs, and keep standards high in a busy cinema environment. Ideal for someone with 2+ years cook/supervisor experience ready to step into management.
Hiring Miami DJs – Weddings & Events
- Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff
- Location: Miami, FL (on the road)
- Type: Event-based/contract
- Pay: $50–$75/hour
Spin at weddings and banquets, read the crowd, and run sound and lighting for high-end events. Great if you’re an experienced DJ who’s comfortable on the mic and can handle equipment setup and breakdown.
Valet Parking Attendants – Weddings & Galas
- Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff
- Location: Miami, FL (on the road)
- Type: Event-based/other
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Welcome guests, park and retrieve cars, and handle simple cash transactions at upscale events. Good for friendly, safe drivers who like working outdoors and want a flexible schedule.
High-End Bartenders & Wait Staff – Posh Hospitality
- Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff
- Location: Miami / Miami-Dade, FL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Contract, Seasonal
- Pay: $20–$32.90/hour
Serve at luxury events and venues across Dade County, from bars to floor service. Lots of schedule flexibility and higher hourly rates if you have polished hospitality skills.
Event Services Manager – Constellation Culinary Group
- Employer: Elior – Constellation Culinary Group
- Location: Miami, FL (off-premise catering)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Pay: Depends on experience
Plan and run private events end-to-end: logistics, vendors, staffing, budgets, and post-event analysis. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement and more.
Front of the House Supervisor – Miami International Airport
- Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group
- Location: Miami, FL (MIA Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee FOH at a fast-casual airport restaurant—coach staff, handle guest issues, manage cash, and keep the space spotless. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities.
Commis 2 Butcher – Royal Caribbean (via Hospitaliti)
- Employer: Hospitaliti / Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the butcher shop handling and cutting meats, poultry, seafood, and fish while meeting strict USPH standards. Best for experienced butchers looking to step into a large-scale cruise/hospitality operation.
Concessions Manager – Nu Stadium
- Employer: Delaware North
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (annual bonus eligible)
Lead concessions for the future home of Inter Miami CF, managing staff, inventory, cash, and compliance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation/holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and travel discounts.
Host / Hostess – Upscale Fine Dining
- Employer: Mastro’s Restaurants
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Tipped position (other)
- Pay: Not listed (earns tips)
Be the first face guests see at a fine dining restaurant—manage reservations, greet guests, and seat smoothly. Offers training, flexible schedules, employee discounts, multiple benefit plans, PTO, and growth paths.
Cocinero de Línea – Fine Dining
- Employer: Mastro’s Restaurants
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Non-tipped (other)
- Pay: Not listed
Line cook role in an upscale kitchen, ideal if you have 1+ year luxury/fine dining experience and want strong training, benefits, and room to advance.
Shop Leader – Miracle Mile Bagel Shop
- Employer: Call Your Mother
- Location: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21/hour base + tips (estimated $25–$27/hour)
Lead shifts at a busy, daytime-only bagel shop—no night shifts. Comes with health, dental, vision, 100% paid PTO, 12-week paid parental leave, 401(k) with 4% match, free meals, and strong growth potential.
Server – New La Cabrera Coconut Grove
- Employer: La Cabrera Miami
- Location: Coconut Grove, FL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve at the new Coconut Grove location of a famous Argentinian restaurant. Great for people who love food, wine, and guest interaction and want to help open and shape a new spot.
Grill Cook – La Cabrera Coconut Grove
- Employer: La Cabrera Miami
- Location: Miami / Coconut Grove, FL
- Type: Other
- Pay: Not listed
Join the kitchen team at a multi-award-winning Argentinian concept, focusing on grilled meats and high-quality plates. Good match if you want to grow with a brand expanding in Miami.
Food Runner / Busser – La Cabrera Coconut Grove
- Employer: La Cabrera Miami
- Location: Coconut Grove, FL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support servers by running food, bussing tables, and keeping the dining room spotless. Solid entry into a respected restaurant group if you’re energetic and guest-focused.
Server / Barista – Breakfast Café
- Employer: MUD Cafe
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Other
- Pay: $18–$25/hour
Work mornings and afternoons at a breakfast café, taking orders, making coffee drinks, and running the POS. Offers employee discount and flexible schedule—nice if you like early shifts.
Busser – Flexible Schedule
- Employer: MC KITCHEN
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room tidy in a fast-paced restaurant. Good starter role with a flexible schedule if you’re new to the industry.
Cook – Mediterranean & Middle Eastern Cuisine
- Employer: Sahara Grill
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Other (approx. 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17–$19/hour
Cook shawarma, kebabs, bowls, and more in a fast-paced kitchen, keeping quality and speed high. Great for line cooks who want full-time hours and to learn Mediterranean flavors.
Line Cook – With Leadership Duties
- Employer: Melbourne Hospitality Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $17–$23/hour
Hands-on line cook role that also helps manage staff, ordering, and kitchen standards. Strong fit if you’re an experienced cook ready to take on more responsibility.
Nail Technician – Salon Role
- Employer: LE NAILS
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Other
- Pay: $30,000–$50,000/year
Provide manicures and pedicures, keep stations spotless, and help clients feel polished and relaxed. Requires a current nail tech license and offers a flexible schedule.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Miami spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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