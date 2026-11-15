Miami’s logistics scene is busy, with ports, warehouses, and big brands all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: Bacardi

Bacardi Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan demand for key Bacardi brands and lead the S&OP process for volume and revenue. This role is a fit if you have 3–5 years in demand planning/CPG, strong SAP or planning-tool skills, and enjoy data, forecasting, and working with global teams. Bacardi highlights a competitive pay package, strong benefits, PTO, retirement plan, and health & wellbeing programs.

Employer: Utkarsh India Limited

Utkarsh India Limited Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (supplier/agent partnership)

Salary: Not listed

Utkarsh India is looking for reliable suppliers/agents to build long-term vendor partnerships. Good if you already work in product supply and want steady business, focusing on consistent quality and service.

Employer: Cheney Brothers / Performance Food Group

Cheney Brothers / Performance Food Group Location: Miami, FL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Source and negotiate foodservice products, manage vendor relationships, and support distribution centers. Comes with competitive pay, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and growth opportunities, and only needs 1–2 years related experience plus SAP or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.