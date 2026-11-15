Miami’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want bedside care, travel gigs, or a calmer clinic setting. Here are several solid openings around the city this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $2,577 per week (travel package)

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

High-paying Cath Lab tech contract with day shifts, daily or weekly pay, and day 1 medical benefits plus stipends for lodging and meals if you qualify.

Employer: University of Miami (UHealth)

Location: Miami, FL (Remote)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Staff

Remote role for an RPh or RN handling complex prior auths, appeals, and high-cost therapies so patients can access specialty meds on time.

Employer: Nephrology Institute Of SF

Location: Miami, FL (on the road)

Salary: $45–$60 per hour

Type: Full-time/Other

Mobile PA role with broad clinical exposure—history and physicals, diagnostics, care plans, and coordination across multiple settings.

Employer: Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pediatric ER/Level I Trauma RN role in a Magnet-designated children’s hospital for nurses who like fast-paced, high-acuity care.

Employer: HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Hospital-based OT role helping patients regain independence, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance through HCA.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Miami, FL (Country Walk)

Salary: Not listed

Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on

Type: Full-time, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

Urgent care RN role with a big sign-on bonus, strong growth paths, and a “grow our own” culture for nurses building long-term careers.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $96,682 – $128,587 per year (DOE)

Type: Full-time, Variable shifts

Leadership RN role overseeing staffing, patient flow, and quality for an infusion women’s cancer center, with strong system-wide support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $1,864 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Night-shift MRI travel contract with an RN-founded, nationwide staffing agency and housing stipends available.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $1,877 per week (estimated)

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, variable shifts

MRI travel role with day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly pay, plus flexible shift options.

Employer: BioTalent (for clinical research site)

Location: Miami, FL (On-site)

Salary: $140–$150 per hour

Type: PRN / Contract, 20–30 hrs/week, 1-year engagement

High-level PI role for MD/DO/PhD with clinical trial experience, leading Phase I studies and overseeing patient safety and protocol compliance.

Employer: HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed (benefits + 401k match)

Type: Full-time, rotating weekends

Quality leadership role (RN or similar clinical background) focused on hospital-wide performance improvement and regulatory standards.

Employer: HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Inpatient PT role helping patients regain mobility post-illness or surgery, with strong HCA benefits and no prior experience required.

Employer: Miami Youth Academy / Rite of Passage

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $75,000 per year

Type: Full-time, 4×10-hr shifts

RN role in a residential program for teen boys, combining direct care, health education, and record management with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Massage Envy – Tamiami

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $20–$23 per hour (plus bonuses/commissions)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, nights & weekends required

High-volume clinic with steady clientele, paid vacation, bonuses, and free monthly massage/facial; Spanish speakers encouraged to apply.

Employer: Max Medical

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $30–$50 per hour

Type: Part-time, In person

PTA role supporting treatment plans across multiple settings, with strong hourly pay and hands-on patient care.

Employer: Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Days

Peri-op RN role in a minor procedure suite (Pre-Op, Intra-Op, PACU) at a pediatric Magnet hospital, focused on family-centered care.

Employer: SFL Supreme Services / BASES

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: From $40 per hour

Type: Other, 30–45 hrs/week, in person

Pediatric COTA role split between clinic (afternoons) and schools (mornings); bilingual English/Spanish required and flexible schedule.

Employer: Granny Nannies of Miami

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $25.09–$30.21 per hour

Type: Other, ~44 hrs/week, In person

Entry-level billing role with on-the-job training, good hourly pay, and benefits like dental, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ALOSKIN Beauty Spa

Location: Miami, FL (near Doral/Hialeah)

Salary: $15–$20 per hour (service vs non-service time) + tips + 10% retail

Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, some Saturdays

Spa-based LMT role with a calm, high-end vibe, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and 100% of your tips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.