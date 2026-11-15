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🏥 Miami Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Therapy & Travel Roles
Miami’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want bedside care, travel gigs, or a calmer clinic setting. Here are several solid openings around the city this week.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Tech – $2,577/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $2,577 per week (travel package)
Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
High-paying Cath Lab tech contract with day shifts, daily or weekly pay, and day 1 medical benefits plus stipends for lodging and meals if you qualify.
Medication Access Specialist (Remote) – Community Pharmacy
Employer: University of Miami (UHealth)
Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Staff
Remote role for an RPh or RN handling complex prior auths, appeals, and high-cost therapies so patients can access specialty meds on time.
Physician Assistant
Employer: Nephrology Institute Of SF
Location: Miami, FL (on the road)
Salary: $45–$60 per hour
Type: Full-time/Other
Mobile PA role with broad clinical exposure—history and physicals, diagnostics, care plans, and coordination across multiple settings.
RN – Emergency Services (Nights)
Employer: Nicklaus Children’s Health System
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Nights
Pediatric ER/Level I Trauma RN role in a Magnet-designated children’s hospital for nurses who like fast-paced, high-acuity care.
Occupational Therapist
Employer: HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Hospital-based OT role helping patients regain independence, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance through HCA.
Registered Nurse, UCC – Country Walk – $15,000 Bonus
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Miami, FL (Country Walk)
Salary: Not listed
Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on
Type: Full-time, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
Urgent care RN role with a big sign-on bonus, strong growth paths, and a “grow our own” culture for nurses building long-term careers.
Nursing House Supervisor – Infusion Women’s Cancer Center
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $96,682 – $128,587 per year (DOE)
Type: Full-time, Variable shifts
Leadership RN role overseeing staffing, patient flow, and quality for an infusion women’s cancer center, with strong system-wide support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $1,864/week
Employer: TRS Healthcare
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $1,864 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
Night-shift MRI travel contract with an RN-founded, nationwide staffing agency and housing stipends available.
Travel MRI Technologist – $1,877/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $1,877 per week (estimated)
Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, variable shifts
MRI travel role with day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly pay, plus flexible shift options.
Principal Investigator, Clinical Trials (PRN)
Employer: BioTalent (for clinical research site)
Location: Miami, FL (On-site)
Salary: $140–$150 per hour
Type: PRN / Contract, 20–30 hrs/week, 1-year engagement
High-level PI role for MD/DO/PhD with clinical trial experience, leading Phase I studies and overseeing patient safety and protocol compliance.
Quality Manager – Rotate Weekends
Employer: HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: Not listed (benefits + 401k match)
Type: Full-time, rotating weekends
Quality leadership role (RN or similar clinical background) focused on hospital-wide performance improvement and regulatory standards.
Physical Therapist
Employer: HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Inpatient PT role helping patients regain mobility post-illness or surgery, with strong HCA benefits and no prior experience required.
Registered Nurse – Youth Residential Program – $75K
Employer: Miami Youth Academy / Rite of Passage
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $75,000 per year
Type: Full-time, 4×10-hr shifts
RN role in a residential program for teen boys, combining direct care, health education, and record management with solid benefits and PTO.
Massage Therapist – Busy Clinic (Bilingual Welcome)
Employer: Massage Envy – Tamiami
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $20–$23 per hour (plus bonuses/commissions)
Type: Full-time or Part-time, nights & weekends required
High-volume clinic with steady clientele, paid vacation, bonuses, and free monthly massage/facial; Spanish speakers encouraged to apply.
Physical Therapist Assistant
Employer: Max Medical
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $30–$50 per hour
Type: Part-time, In person
PTA role supporting treatment plans across multiple settings, with strong hourly pay and hands-on patient care.
RN – Minor Procedures (Days)
Employer: Nicklaus Children’s Health System
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Days
Peri-op RN role in a minor procedure suite (Pre-Op, Intra-Op, PACU) at a pediatric Magnet hospital, focused on family-centered care.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Pediatrics
Employer: SFL Supreme Services / BASES
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: From $40 per hour
Type: Other, 30–45 hrs/week, in person
Pediatric COTA role split between clinic (afternoons) and schools (mornings); bilingual English/Spanish required and flexible schedule.
Medical Billing Assistant – No Experience Needed
Employer: Granny Nannies of Miami
Location: Miami, FL
Salary: $25.09–$30.21 per hour
Type: Other, ~44 hrs/week, In person
Entry-level billing role with on-the-job training, good hourly pay, and benefits like dental, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.
Full-Time Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT)
Employer: ALOSKIN Beauty Spa
Location: Miami, FL (near Doral/Hialeah)
Salary: $15–$20 per hour (service vs non-service time) + tips + 10% retail
Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, some Saturdays
Spa-based LMT role with a calm, high-end vibe, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and 100% of your tips.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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