Miami’s education scene is busy right now, from universities to after‑school programs and casino training teams. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: Grupo Planeta América (BIU University)

Grupo Planeta América (BIU University) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead student services and academic records for BIU University. You’ll oversee registration, transcripts, compliance (FERPA, accreditation, Florida CIE), and student care programs focused on retention and support. Master’s degree and 5+ years in higher ed (registrar/student services/admin) required; bilingual English/Spanish preferred.

Employer: SPS Tutor LLC

Location: Miami, FL (Downtown – 101 W Flagler St)

Type: Part-time, hybrid (virtual + in person)

Pay: $24.00–$30.00 per hour, ~1–15 hours/week

Work with middle and high school students on Pre‑Algebra through Algebra 2 (Calculus a plus). You must live in Miami‑Dade, be able to tutor in person downtown a couple days a week, and also teach on Zoom. Includes paid 2‑week virtual training, flexible schedule, and support with pursuing teaching certification (with reimbursement).

Employer: Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and run employee training programs (in‑person and online via ADP), plus lead employee engagement events and internal communications at a busy casino & resort. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in hospitality/casino, 2+ years in training or supervision, and are comfortable in a 24/7 environment with some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Read and Play Montessori

Location: Miami Shores, FL (Miami area)

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $20–$30 per hour (posting also notes $25.42–$30.61 per hour)

After‑school tutoring in a small-group setting, Monday–Thursday 3:30–5:30 PM, with possible 1:1 sessions 5:15–6:15 PM. You’ll help kids with homework, reading, writing, and math, and build good study habits. Great for teachers, education majors, college students, or retired teachers wanting steady afternoon hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami schools and learning programs are growing fast, and experience now can open bigger doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.