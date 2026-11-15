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🎓 Miami Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Miami’s education scene is busy right now, from universities to after‑school programs and casino training teams. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.
Director of Student Care & Registrar
- Employer: Grupo Planeta América (BIU University)
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead student services and academic records for BIU University. You’ll oversee registration, transcripts, compliance (FERPA, accreditation, Florida CIE), and student care programs focused on retention and support. Master’s degree and 5+ years in higher ed (registrar/student services/admin) required; bilingual English/Spanish preferred.
Math Tutor (Middle & High School)
- Employer: SPS Tutor LLC
- Location: Miami, FL (Downtown – 101 W Flagler St)
- Type: Part-time, hybrid (virtual + in person)
- Pay: $24.00–$30.00 per hour, ~1–15 hours/week
Work with middle and high school students on Pre‑Algebra through Algebra 2 (Calculus a plus). You must live in Miami‑Dade, be able to tutor in person downtown a couple days a week, and also teach on Zoom. Includes paid 2‑week virtual training, flexible schedule, and support with pursuing teaching certification (with reimbursement).
Learning and Development Specialist
- Employer: Miccosukee Resort & Gaming
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and run employee training programs (in‑person and online via ADP), plus lead employee engagement events and internal communications at a busy casino & resort. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in hospitality/casino, 2+ years in training or supervision, and are comfortable in a 24/7 environment with some evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Academic Tutor – Elementary & Middle School
- Employer: Read and Play Montessori
- Location: Miami Shores, FL (Miami area)
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $20–$30 per hour (posting also notes $25.42–$30.61 per hour)
After‑school tutoring in a small-group setting, Monday–Thursday 3:30–5:30 PM, with possible 1:1 sessions 5:15–6:15 PM. You’ll help kids with homework, reading, writing, and math, and build good study habits. Great for teachers, education majors, college students, or retired teachers wanting steady afternoon hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami schools and learning programs are growing fast, and experience now can open bigger doors later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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