Miami’s building scene is still buzzing, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K – $130K + annual bonus

Lead interior work on multi-family, mid- and high-rise projects with high-end finishes. You’ll run on-site crews, manage drywall and Division 9 trades, keep schedules on track, and enforce safety standards. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, and life insurance.

Employer: Miele USA

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $69,000

Field role repairing premium home appliances at customer homes, with 100% local daily travel. Good fit if you have basic plumbing/electrical skills, like problem-solving, and want steady work with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Platform: Halo Happy Homes (Kuchimoto LLC)

Location: Miami, FL (in-person)

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: About $96 per booked hour (80% of job price)

Join an online platform where you pick the electrical jobs you want at fixed prices. No sign-up fee, clients prepay, and you’re paid to your bank after each job. You’ll need your own tools, phone, email, and any required electrical license.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.