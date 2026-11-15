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🚧 Miami construction & trades: multiple roles from $50K to $130K
Miami’s building scene is still buzzing, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product.
Interior Superintendent – Luxury Multifamily
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110K – $130K + annual bonus
Lead interior work on multi-family, mid- and high-rise projects with high-end finishes. You’ll run on-site crews, manage drywall and Division 9 trades, keep schedules on track, and enforce safety standards. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, and life insurance.
Appliance Repair Technician
- Employer: Miele USA
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $69,000
Field role repairing premium home appliances at customer homes, with 100% local daily travel. Good fit if you have basic plumbing/electrical skills, like problem-solving, and want steady work with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.
Independent Electrician – Paid Per Job
- Platform: Halo Happy Homes (Kuchimoto LLC)
- Location: Miami, FL (in-person)
- Type: Independent contractor
- Pay: About $96 per booked hour (80% of job price)
Join an online platform where you pick the electrical jobs you want at fixed prices. No sign-up fee, clients prepay, and you’re paid to your bank after each job. You’ll need your own tools, phone, email, and any required electrical license.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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