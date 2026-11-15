Miami’s engineering scene is busy right now, with big work in infrastructure, space, and high‑rise design. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Miami, FL (South Florida projects)

(South Florida projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting wastewater and sewer construction—mains, pump/lift stations, and treatment plants. Mix of field and office work: scheduling, RFIs, submittals, cost tracking, and site inspections. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, ESOP, bonuses, per diem and housing for project work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300 (salary range on posting)

Materials role on NASA’s Orion deep-space crew vehicle, focused on parts, materials, and processes for reusable hardware. You’ll review materials, support testing and failure investigations, and present technical findings while working in a fast-paced manufacturing environment. Includes a broad benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and more.

Employer: DeSimone Consulting Engineering

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $99,400 – $114,500 (most hires near midpoint)

Lead structural design for mid- to high-rise buildings, using tools like Revit, Rhino, ETABS, RAM, RISA, SAP. You’ll handle analysis, drawings, shop review, and mentor junior engineers while working closely with architects and clients. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k) in a flexible, collaborative environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.