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Miami
📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Miami, Up to $29/hr
5 days ago
Miami’s office scene is busy right now – from hospitals to big firms, there are solid admin roles hiring across the city. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.
Senior Coordinator / Non-Technical Documentation Analyst I (Onsite)
- Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role sits on the Global Product Labeling Team and focuses on managing company documents and change notices. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 2+ years of relevant experience.
Part-time Office Services Associate
- Employer: IST Management
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time, on-call
- Pay: $16.00/hour
You’ll handle mailroom, copy/print, scanning, and basic admin support in a corporate setting. Great if you want flexible hours, can lift up to 55 lbs, and have solid customer service skills.
Unit Secretary – Full-Time Nights (Tower 1)
- Employer: North Shore Medical Center
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Hourly pay negotiable based on experience
You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle patient records and physician orders, and support the nursing team. Good for someone with 1 year of healthcare or clerical experience and strong communication skills.
JHF Development Support Specialist – Full Time, Days
- Employer: Jackson Health System / Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Location: 1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Admin role supporting the Jackson Health Foundation with donor acknowledgements, event support, mailings, and meeting logistics. Best for someone with 3–5 years admin experience, strong writing skills, and comfort with databases like Raiser’s Edge.
Executive Concierge – PST
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Miami, FL (supports PST time zone)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (depends on skills, experience, and location)
High-level admin support for senior leaders: calendar management, travel, meetings, expenses, and confidential info. Good match if you’re sharp with details, can juggle shifting priorities, and have at least 1 year of admin experience.
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $24.41 – $29.40 per hour
Front-desk role where you’ll greet visitors, manage calls and calendars, handle data entry, and support QuickBooks tasks. Strong fit if you’re organized, good with Microsoft Office, and comfortable being the first point of contact for clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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