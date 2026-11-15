Miami’s office scene is busy right now – from hospitals to big firms, there are solid admin roles hiring across the city. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sits on the Global Product Labeling Team and focuses on managing company documents and change notices. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 2+ years of relevant experience.

Employer: IST Management

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time, on-call

Pay: $16.00/hour

You’ll handle mailroom, copy/print, scanning, and basic admin support in a corporate setting. Great if you want flexible hours, can lift up to 55 lbs, and have solid customer service skills.

Employer: North Shore Medical Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Hourly pay negotiable based on experience

You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle patient records and physician orders, and support the nursing team. Good for someone with 1 year of healthcare or clerical experience and strong communication skills.

Employer: Jackson Health System / Jackson Memorial Hospital

Location: 1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Admin role supporting the Jackson Health Foundation with donor acknowledgements, event support, mailings, and meeting logistics. Best for someone with 3–5 years admin experience, strong writing skills, and comfort with databases like Raiser’s Edge.

Employer: PwC

Location: Miami, FL (supports PST time zone)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (depends on skills, experience, and location)

High-level admin support for senior leaders: calendar management, travel, meetings, expenses, and confidential info. Good match if you’re sharp with details, can juggle shifting priorities, and have at least 1 year of admin experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: $24.41 – $29.40 per hour

Front-desk role where you’ll greet visitors, manage calls and calendars, handle data entry, and support QuickBooks tasks. Strong fit if you’re organized, good with Microsoft Office, and comfortable being the first point of contact for clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.