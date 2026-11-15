Miami’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of on-site, remote, and hybrid roles, from entry-level brand work to six-figure leadership jobs.

Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and click into if they fit your goals.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Remote, based in Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-focused)

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. Ideal if you’re a proven closer who wants to focus on conversion and funded loans with strong support and no income caps.

Employer: GVW Group (Autocar)**

Location: Remote – covers Florida (incl. Miami)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + performance upside (range not listed)

Lead B2B heavy truck/construction sales across a multi-state territory, targeting top fleets and contractors. Great fit if you have 8+ years in heavy truck or construction sales, love hunting big accounts, and can travel extensively.

Employer: CY Gallery

Location: On-site – Little River, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation discussed in interview

On-site role in a high-end design and art gallery, working with collectors and interior designers. You’ll handle client sales, quotes, POS, and showroom merchandising—perfect if you love art, furniture, and luxury retail and enjoy face-to-face selling.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)

Location: Field-based – Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + incentives (exact range not listed)

Sell residential pest control services while inspecting homes and partnering with service teams. Benefits start day 1, with 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement—good for someone who likes being in the field and closing home services deals.

Employer: Mastercard

Location: Miami, FL (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not specified)

Support sales as the technical and data science expert for Mastercard’s identity and fraud products. You’ll run pre-sales demos, proofs of value, and technical discovery, ideal if you’re a Sales Engineer with ML/API experience and strong presentation skills.

Employer: Luxe Supply Holdings

Location: On-site, Miami Metro (travel 60–80% locally)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$40/hour (DOE/performance) + benefits

Host live auction-style streams for streetwear, showcasing 15–30+ items per hour and engaging chat to drive sales. Great if you’re high-energy on camera, know TikTok/Whatnot-style selling, and want full-time hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k).

Employer: Westlyn

Location: On-site – Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support brand campaigns, visual merchandising, decks, and client presentations across retail, telecom, hospitality and more. Good entry point if you’re new to branding/marketing, like on-site teamwork, and want training plus growth.

Employer: PwC

Location: Miami, FL (consulting travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects for major clients—owning strategy, solution design, and delivery. Best for someone with 5+ years experience, strong marketing automation chops, and comfort managing multiple workstreams.

Employer: GenScript / Bestzyme

Location: Remote – US (covers North/South America)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 base + incentives

Drive B2B sales of innovative sweet protein/food ingredients, building key accounts and market strategy. Great if you have 5–6+ years in food ingredients/sweeteners, are comfortable working independently, and ideally speak Mandarin + English.

Employer: Stallion Infrastructure Services

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt and grow accounts for industrial, environmental, and equipment rental services. You’ll build a robust pipeline, lead proposals, and attend local industry events—good for a self-starter used to B2B field sales.

Employer: gpac (for confidential client)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base + commission + benefits

Sell and manage commercial flooring projects from “cradle to grave”, handling relationships, budgets, and timelines. Best for someone with 2–5 years flooring project sales and strong project management skills.

Employer: Curri

Location: Miami-based (covers Eastern US, ~20–25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $70K + benefits + equity

Own and grow large logistics accounts in construction and related industries. You’ll deepen relationships, expand usage, and re-engage churned users—great if you have 2+ years in customer-facing, quota roles and like data-driven account growth.

Employer: Flowhub

Location: On-site – Coconut Grove, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + benefits (range not listed)

Lead RevOps for a profitable SaaS company, owning Salesforce architecture, territories, pipeline, commissions, and AI-powered workflows. Ideal if you have deep RevOps/Sales Ops experience, strong Salesforce + SQL, and want to build systems on-site with the sales team.

Employer: Flowhub

Location: Field across South Florida + Coconut Grove HQ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission (OTE)

Outside sales role opening new verticals (starting with liquor retail) for Flowhub. You’ll be in stores 3 days/week, running a consultative SaaS sale with owners—perfect if you’re a bilingual (English/Spanish) SaaS closer who loves hunting new logos.

Employer: KAYAK

Location: Miami office (3 days/week hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + bonus + RSUs

Lead destination marketing (DMO) sales for KAYAK Media in North America, owning revenue, strategy, and a team of sellers. Great if you have 8+ years media sales, strong tourism board/DMO relationships, and love data-driven, integrated media deals.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid; any Marsh office city)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,400 – $213,800 base + incentives

Own RFP and proposal management for a global insurance leader—writing persuasive content, running strategy sessions, and managing timelines. Best for someone with 7–10 years proposal/RFP experience, strong writing, and ideally commercial insurance exposure.

Employer: ALSA Premium Spirits (Nobleza 33 Tequila)

Location: In-store across Miami & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time/contract (OTHER)

Salary: About $27/hour + sales-based bonuses

Host in-store tequila tastings, tell the Nobleza 33 story, and drive bottle sales. Great side gig if you’re 21+, TABC certified, bilingual (English/Spanish), and enjoy talking with shoppers on weekends.

Employer: SoFlo Scents

Location: In-studio – Miami, FL

Type: Part-time (OTHER)

Salary: $30–$40/hour + performance bonuses

Get paid to be on camera hosting TikTok LIVE fragrance shows, running live auctions and chatting with viewers. Perfect for outgoing, camera-comfortable students or creatives who want flexible evening/weekend shifts and paid training.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Remote – Miami-based

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact range not listed)

Sell Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services that help businesses show up in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and AI search answers. You’ll run warm audit calls (no cold calling), explain findings in plain English, and close month-to-month retainers.

Employer: Mon Platin Professional

Location: On the road – South Florida (based in Miami)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Approx. $1,000 – $4,000/month (base + commission)

Visit professional hair salons to promote premium hair-care products like KOOKOO treatment. Good for someone with salon/beauty sales experience and existing salon relationships, looking for 2 flexible days/week with gas reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.