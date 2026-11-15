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📣 Miami Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Miami’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of on-site, remote, and hybrid roles, from entry-level brand work to six-figure leadership jobs.
Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and click into if they fit your goals.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers & Online Leads
Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)
Location: Remote, based in Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (commission-focused)
You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. Ideal if you’re a proven closer who wants to focus on conversion and funded loans with strong support and no income caps.
Regional Business Manager (Construction Sales)
Employer: GVW Group (Autocar)**
Location: Remote – covers Florida (incl. Miami)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + performance upside (range not listed)
Lead B2B heavy truck/construction sales across a multi-state territory, targeting top fleets and contractors. Great fit if you have 8+ years in heavy truck or construction sales, love hunting big accounts, and can travel extensively.
Sales Executive – Design Gallery
Employer: CY Gallery
Location: On-site – Little River, Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Compensation discussed in interview
On-site role in a high-end design and art gallery, working with collectors and interior designers. You’ll handle client sales, quotes, POS, and showroom merchandising—perfect if you love art, furniture, and luxury retail and enjoy face-to-face selling.
Outside Sales Professional – Pest Control
Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)
Location: Field-based – Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive pay + incentives (exact range not listed)
Sell residential pest control services while inspecting homes and partnering with service teams. Benefits start day 1, with 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement—good for someone who likes being in the field and closing home services deals.
Senior Sales Engineer Specialist – Identity Solutions
Employer: Mastercard
Location: Miami, FL (travel up to 25%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not specified)
Support sales as the technical and data science expert for Mastercard’s identity and fraud products. You’ll run pre-sales demos, proofs of value, and technical discovery, ideal if you’re a Sales Engineer with ML/API experience and strong presentation skills.
Sr. Associate, Live Streaming Host & Moderator
Employer: Luxe Supply Holdings
Location: On-site, Miami Metro (travel 60–80% locally)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30–$40/hour (DOE/performance) + benefits
Host live auction-style streams for streetwear, showcasing 15–30+ items per hour and engaging chat to drive sales. Great if you’re high-energy on camera, know TikTok/Whatnot-style selling, and want full-time hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k).
Brand Assistant – Entry-Level Brand Marketing
Employer: Westlyn
Location: On-site – Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support brand campaigns, visual merchandising, decks, and client presentations across retail, telecom, hospitality and more. Good entry point if you’re new to branding/marketing, like on-site teamwork, and want training plus growth.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consulting Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Miami, FL (consulting travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus
Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects for major clients—owning strategy, solution design, and delivery. Best for someone with 5+ years experience, strong marketing automation chops, and comfort managing multiple workstreams.
Sr. / Sales Manager, Sweet Protein
Employer: GenScript / Bestzyme
Location: Remote – US (covers North/South America)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 base + incentives
Drive B2B sales of innovative sweet protein/food ingredients, building key accounts and market strategy. Great if you have 5–6+ years in food ingredients/sweeteners, are comfortable working independently, and ideally speak Mandarin + English.
Business Development Representative – Industrial & Rentals
Employer: Stallion Infrastructure Services
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hunt and grow accounts for industrial, environmental, and equipment rental services. You’ll build a robust pipeline, lead proposals, and attend local industry events—good for a self-starter used to B2B field sales.
Project Sales – Commercial Flooring
Employer: gpac (for confidential client)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base + commission + benefits
Sell and manage commercial flooring projects from “cradle to grave”, handling relationships, budgets, and timelines. Best for someone with 2–5 years flooring project sales and strong project management skills.
Account Manager – East Region
Employer: Curri
Location: Miami-based (covers Eastern US, ~20–25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $70K + benefits + equity
Own and grow large logistics accounts in construction and related industries. You’ll deepen relationships, expand usage, and re-engage churned users—great if you have 2+ years in customer-facing, quota roles and like data-driven account growth.
Senior Revenue Operations Manager
Employer: Flowhub
Location: On-site – Coconut Grove, Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + benefits (range not listed)
Lead RevOps for a profitable SaaS company, owning Salesforce architecture, territories, pipeline, commissions, and AI-powered workflows. Ideal if you have deep RevOps/Sales Ops experience, strong Salesforce + SQL, and want to build systems on-site with the sales team.
Account Executive, New Markets – Field SaaS Sales
Employer: Flowhub
Location: Field across South Florida + Coconut Grove HQ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + commission (OTE)
Outside sales role opening new verticals (starting with liquor retail) for Flowhub. You’ll be in stores 3 days/week, running a consultative SaaS sale with owners—perfect if you’re a bilingual (English/Spanish) SaaS closer who loves hunting new logos.
Director, DMO Sales – Travel Media
Employer: KAYAK
Location: Miami office (3 days/week hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + bonus + RSUs
Lead destination marketing (DMO) sales for KAYAK Media in North America, owning revenue, strategy, and a team of sellers. Great if you have 8+ years media sales, strong tourism board/DMO relationships, and love data-driven, integrated media deals.
Senior Proposal Specialist – Sales Enablement
Employer: Marsh
Location: Miami, FL (hybrid; any Marsh office city)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,400 – $213,800 base + incentives
Own RFP and proposal management for a global insurance leader—writing persuasive content, running strategy sessions, and managing timelines. Best for someone with 7–10 years proposal/RFP experience, strong writing, and ideally commercial insurance exposure.
Tequila Brand Ambassador – In-Store Tastings
Employer: ALSA Premium Spirits (Nobleza 33 Tequila)
Location: In-store across Miami & surrounding areas
Type: Part-time/contract (OTHER)
Salary: About $27/hour + sales-based bonuses
Host in-store tequila tastings, tell the Nobleza 33 story, and drive bottle sales. Great side gig if you’re 21+, TABC certified, bilingual (English/Spanish), and enjoy talking with shoppers on weekends.
TikTok LIVE Host / Streamer
Employer: SoFlo Scents
Location: In-studio – Miami, FL
Type: Part-time (OTHER)
Salary: $30–$40/hour + performance bonuses
Get paid to be on camera hosting TikTok LIVE fragrance shows, running live auctions and chatting with viewers. Perfect for outgoing, camera-comfortable students or creatives who want flexible evening/weekend shifts and paid training.
Account Executive – AEO Sales
Employer: Perfectus Labs
Location: Remote – Miami-based
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact range not listed)
Sell Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services that help businesses show up in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and AI search answers. You’ll run warm audit calls (no cold calling), explain findings in plain English, and close month-to-month retainers.
Professional Beauty Sales Representative (Part-Time)
Employer: Mon Platin Professional
Location: On the road – South Florida (based in Miami)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Approx. $1,000 – $4,000/month (base + commission)
Visit professional hair salons to promote premium hair-care products like KOOKOO treatment. Good for someone with salon/beauty sales experience and existing salon relationships, looking for 2 flexible days/week with gas reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.