Miami’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like numbers, analysis, and complex portfolios. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: JSS Consulting & Recruiting (Miami family office)

JSS Consulting & Recruiting (Miami family office) Location: Miami, FL (Brickell area)

Type: Full-time, on-site to start

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting a multigenerational family office with multi-entity general ledger work, investment and fund accounting, cash management, and month-end close. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of GL/multi-entity experience, strong Excel, and want deep exposure to private funds, PE, and public securities.

Employer: Avolta (HMSHost)

(HMSHost) Location: Miami International Airport, FL

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $25.52–$28.35/hour

Mid-level accounting role covering AP, AR, payroll, and bank recs for busy airport food & beverage operations. Good match if you have 3+ years of clerical accounting/payroll, like a fast-paced setting, and want steady work with clear processes and lots of interaction with managers and vendors.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$125,000

High-impact role in a major law firm doing FP&A, financial modeling, dashboards, and KPI analysis for offices and practice groups. Ideal if you have 5+ years in FP&A/financial analysis, advanced Excel and BI tools (Power BI/Tableau), and want to turn complex data into decision-ready insights for senior leadership.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by state; Miami-specific range not listed

Public accounting role leading audit planning, fieldwork, and wrap-up, drafting financials with disclosures, and reviewing staff work. Best for someone with 2+ years of audit/public accounting, CPA-eligible, and ready to take on more client-facing and supervisory responsibility.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a client)

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Range provided by Kforce (exact numbers not listed in posting)

Banking-focused role supporting profitability analysis, regulatory reporting, FTP/transfer pricing, and data reconciliation. Great if you have 5+ years in profitability/financial analysis, advanced Excel, experience with financial databases, and are bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: PwC

Location: Miami, FL (US-based, client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$252,450 (range depends on skills and location)

Manager-level role leading family office accounting workstreams—financial statements, budgeting, forecasting, and Addepar-based reporting. Strong fit if you have 4+ years in private wealth/family office or similar, experience managing teams and client deliverables, and want to blend technical accounting with tech-enabled reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami employers are moving fast on strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.