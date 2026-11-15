Miami’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that make this city run. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight/early-morning role keeping the casino floors, machines, restrooms, and offices spotless. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and working around smoke and noise; must be 18+ and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Russo – Luxury Bartenders & Staff

Location: Miami, FL (on the road between venues)

Miami, FL (on the road between venues) Type: Other (likely event-based)

Other (likely event-based) Salary: $20–$30 per hour

Clean and sanitize event spaces, restrooms, and shared areas, plus some laundry and floor/window work. Good fit if you already have commercial or janitorial cleaning experience and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: Maid Cleaners USA

Location: Miami, FL (traveling to homes/condos)

Miami, FL (traveling to homes/condos) Type: Part-time, Contract

Salary: $18–$20 per hour

Residential cleaning across Miami—dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and deep-cleaning kitchens and bathrooms. You must have prior house-cleaning experience and be detail-focused and good with time.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Miami, FL (onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers a competitive package)

Senior role overseeing building systems like BMS, lighting, security, cameras, and smart-building tools for corporate offices. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years working with facility technology and vendors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.