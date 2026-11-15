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🎁 Community Freebies in Miami — Furniture, Decor & More
Miami neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and even extra beverages. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Dark Wood Dresser and Full Size Bed Frame
Item: Elegant dark wood dresser with three drawers and a full size bed frame (2 sets available)
Condition: Not stated, described as elegant and ready for pickup
Location: Four Lakes, Miami, FL, near Zoo Miami
Details: Matching set that can work in a bedroom or even as extra storage in a living room. Poster says they have two sets and they are ready for pick up.
Black Metal Rocking Chair
Item: Black metal rocking chair with a comfortable seat
Condition: Not stated
Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL
Details: Simple, stylish rocker that can fit in a living room, bedroom, or covered patio.
Black Bar Stool Set of 2
Item: Set of 2 black bar stools
Condition: Not stated
Location: SW 147th Ave, Miami, FL
Details: Two matching stools, great for a kitchen counter or home bar. Pickup only; no delivery offered.
Sofa
Item: Sofa
Condition: Not stated
Location: Bent Tree One, Miami, FL
Details: Post is in Spanish: “Se regala interesado llamar 786-223-0283,” meaning the sofa is being given away for free. Call the number to coordinate pickup and get more details.
Rustic Wooden Barrel
Item: Vintage wooden barrel
Condition: Not stated
Location: Cordoba, Doral, FL
Details: Rustic barrel that can be used as decor, a plant stand, or storage piece.
Beverages (Wine and More)
Item: Free beverages, including bottles of wine and similar drinks
Condition: Have been kept under refrigeration, some bottles are older; quality is unknown until opened
Location: Village of Palmetto Bay, Palmetto Bay, FL
Details: Poster has multiple bottles available and updates photos of what’s left. You must bring a box and plan to keep them cold after pickup. To arrange pickup, text 919-949-0259; the poster says they will not be checking the post.
Wooden Nightstand with 3 Drawers
Item: Wooden nightstand with three drawers and decorative handles
Condition: Not stated
Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL
Details: Classic bedside table with storage space for books, chargers, and more.
Medical Patient Wear & Gear
Item: Medical patient wear and equipment
Includes: Bed transfer sheet/slide, black protective helmet, bed gowns
Condition: Not stated
Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL
Details: Helpful for someone caring for a patient at home who needs transfer help, protective headgear, and extra gowns.
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans as soon as you can—these free deals in Miami tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.