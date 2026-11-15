Miami neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and even extra beverages. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Elegant dark wood dresser with three drawers and a full size bed frame (2 sets available)

Condition: Not stated, described as elegant and ready for pickup

Location: Four Lakes, Miami, FL, near Zoo Miami

Details: Matching set that can work in a bedroom or even as extra storage in a living room. Poster says they have two sets and they are ready for pick up.

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Item: Black metal rocking chair with a comfortable seat

Condition: Not stated

Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL

Details: Simple, stylish rocker that can fit in a living room, bedroom, or covered patio.

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Item: Set of 2 black bar stools

Condition: Not stated

Location: SW 147th Ave, Miami, FL

Details: Two matching stools, great for a kitchen counter or home bar. Pickup only; no delivery offered.

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Item: Sofa

Condition: Not stated

Location: Bent Tree One, Miami, FL

Details: Post is in Spanish: “Se regala interesado llamar 786-223-0283,” meaning the sofa is being given away for free. Call the number to coordinate pickup and get more details.

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Item: Vintage wooden barrel

Condition: Not stated

Location: Cordoba, Doral, FL

Details: Rustic barrel that can be used as decor, a plant stand, or storage piece.

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Item: Free beverages, including bottles of wine and similar drinks

Condition: Have been kept under refrigeration, some bottles are older; quality is unknown until opened

Location: Village of Palmetto Bay, Palmetto Bay, FL

Details: Poster has multiple bottles available and updates photos of what’s left. You must bring a box and plan to keep them cold after pickup. To arrange pickup, text 919-949-0259; the poster says they will not be checking the post.

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Item: Wooden nightstand with three drawers and decorative handles

Condition: Not stated

Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL

Details: Classic bedside table with storage space for books, chargers, and more.

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Item: Medical patient wear and equipment

Includes: Bed transfer sheet/slide, black protective helmet, bed gowns

Condition: Not stated

Location: Palmetto Bay, Miami, FL

Details: Helpful for someone caring for a patient at home who needs transfer help, protective headgear, and extra gowns.

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans as soon as you can—these free deals in Miami tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.