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Miami
Cool fall-like weather across South Florida
13 days ago
Expect a cool, fall-like day across South Florida on 2026-11-14, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-60s to low-70s°F, about 10°F below the normal for this time of year. Light sweaters or jackets are recommended if you are going outside. More information: https://t.co/Ig81c9Tj9C
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Miami
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.