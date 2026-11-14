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Miami Metropolitan Area
Cool, breezy night across South Florida
4 days ago
Expect mostly clear, cool, and breezy weather across South Florida on the night of November 14, 2026. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s for most of the area, with low 60s near coastal Miami-Dade. More information: https://t.co/wq0AARno3V
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Miami
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.