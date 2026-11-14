Miami’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in aerospace, foam products, and auto parts distribution. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up foam production machines, support the assembly floor, and keep products within spec using tape measures and other tools. Good fit if you have 1+ year factory experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, physical work.

Employer: HEICO Repair Group Aerostructures

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect repaired aircraft parts (like nacelles and flight control surfaces) to meet FAA and customer standards. Great for detail-focused folks with aerospace or manufacturing QA experience who enjoy precision work and clear procedures.

Employer: HEICO Component Repair Group

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in an FAA-regulated aerospace shop, doing troubleshooting, assembly, and maintenance on electrical and related systems. Best for someone with a strong electronics background who can read schematics and likes solving technical problems.

Employer: HEICO Component Repair Group

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate manual lathes and mills to machine aircraft parts from aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel. You’ll read blueprints, use precision tools, and help keep parts within tight tolerances for aviation use.

Employer: GA Telesis

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with milling machines, boring mills, grinders, and lathes to repair aircraft parts and make tools. Ideal if you’re experienced with precision measuring tools, can read technical drawings, and meet the U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident requirement.

Employer: National Oak Distributors

Location: Miami, FL, US

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Busy warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for auto parts distribution. You’ll use RF scanners, move up to 50 lbs, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and 3+ weeks of PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.