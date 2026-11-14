undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs Hiring Now in Miami
Miami’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in aerospace, foam products, and auto parts distribution. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Pourline Operator
- Employer: FXI
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and set up foam production machines, support the assembly floor, and keep products within spec using tape measures and other tools. Good fit if you have 1+ year factory experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, physical work.
Quality Control Inspector
- Employer: HEICO Repair Group Aerostructures
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Inspect repaired aircraft parts (like nacelles and flight control surfaces) to meet FAA and customer standards. Great for detail-focused folks with aerospace or manufacturing QA experience who enjoy precision work and clear procedures.
Electrical Assembly Technician
- Employer: HEICO Component Repair Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in an FAA-regulated aerospace shop, doing troubleshooting, assembly, and maintenance on electrical and related systems. Best for someone with a strong electronics background who can read schematics and likes solving technical problems.
Machinist
- Employer: HEICO Component Repair Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate manual lathes and mills to machine aircraft parts from aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel. You’ll read blueprints, use precision tools, and help keep parts within tight tolerances for aviation use.
Manual Machinist
- Employer: GA Telesis
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with milling machines, boring mills, grinders, and lathes to repair aircraft parts and make tools. Ideal if you’re experienced with precision measuring tools, can read technical drawings, and meet the U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident requirement.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: National Oak Distributors
- Location: Miami, FL, US
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Busy warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for auto parts distribution. You’ll use RF scanners, move up to 50 lbs, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and 3+ weeks of PTO.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.