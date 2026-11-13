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Miami Beach mayor joins Arsht Center board
8 days ago
Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has been appointed to the Adrienne Arsht Center Trust Board of Directors after a unanimous vote by the Miami Beach City Commission. He will help support and advance arts and culture across South Florida. Details: https://t.co/X4ec0rDOzr
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Miami Beach
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