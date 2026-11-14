⚠️ FAA outage update: check flights before heading to MIA

As of 10:05 p.m. on November 14, the FAA has lifted the nationwide ground stop, but some restrictions on international arrivals are still in place at Miami International Airport (MIA).

MIA says airlines are adjusting schedules, so residual delays are expected while normal operations are restored.

Before you go to the airport:

Do NOT head to MIA until you’ve confirmed with your airline that your flight is operating.

until you’ve that your flight is operating. Use your airline’s website or mobile app for the latest flight status and rebooking info.

MIA is working with the FAA, airlines, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to manage delays, crowds, and safety.

For broader FAA updates, follow @FAANews on X.