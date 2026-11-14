📅 Miami Book Fair returns to downtown in November 2026 for eight days of books, talks, and family fun.

From Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, 2026 (starting 12:00 AM), Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus at 300 NE Second Ave, Miami, FL 33132 turns into a big literary festival.

You can:

Hear from hundreds of authors in three languages

in Listen to talks on politics, pop culture, and more

Buy books and meet authors

and Bring the kids for family-friendly activities

Just head to the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami during the fair dates to join in.