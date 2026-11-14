undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami
📅 Miami Book Fair returns Nov 15–22, 2026
13 days ago
📅 Miami Book Fair returns to downtown in November 2026 for eight days of books, talks, and family fun.
From Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, 2026 (starting 12:00 AM), Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus at 300 NE Second Ave, Miami, FL 33132 turns into a big literary festival.
You can:
- Hear from hundreds of authors in three languages
- Listen to talks on politics, pop culture, and more
- Buy books and meet authors
- Bring the kids for family-friendly activities
Just head to the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami during the fair dates to join in.
More Info: Miami Book Fair | Miami DDA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1