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Miami
📅 Help shape the future of Robert King High Park
13 days ago
📅 Community input meeting on Robert King High Park
The City of Miami is holding a public Community Participation Meeting about planned upgrades to Robert King High Park.
- When: Monday, November 23, 2026 at 6:30 pm
- Where: Robert King High Park, 7025 W Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144
- Hosted by: Commissioner Ralph “Rafael” Rosado and the City of Miami Parks & Recreation Department
The only purpose of this meeting is to:
- Share details about the proposed renovation project for Robert King High Park
- Get community feedback to support a grant application to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program
All residents and interested neighbors are invited to attend and share their ideas about the park’s future.
Need special accommodations? Call the City Clerk’s Office at 305-250-5361 or TTY 711 at least 3 business days before the meeting.
For more information about the meeting, call 305-250-5420.
More Info: Aviso Público: Reunión de Participación Comunitari...
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