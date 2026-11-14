📅 Share your ideas on Robert King High Park’s future

Miami City Commissioner Ralph “Rafael” Rosado and the City of Miami Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a community input meeting about planned upgrades at Robert King High Park.

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Monday, Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Robert King High Park, 7025 W Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144

The meeting will cover a proposed grant application to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program for the Robert King High Park Renovation Project. You’ll hear about possible park improvements and can share your ideas and feedback.

All residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

If you need special accommodations, contact the Office of the City Clerk at 305-250-5361 (voice) or 711 (Florida Relay Service) at least 3 business days before the meeting.

For more information, call 305-250-5420.