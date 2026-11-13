Since 2022, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) has provided $7.9 million in home repairs for Miami-Dade homeowners through its Rehabilitation Assistance Program (RAP). The program uses forgivable loans with no monthly payments to help fix roofs, make homes safe, and allow longtime residents to stay in their neighborhoods while supporting local contractors and suppliers. Homeowners are advised to follow Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust for notice of the next RAP application cycle.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust