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District 2 Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Nov. 19
Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe, MPA will host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St, North Miami, FL 33161. District 2 residents have priority from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, and the event opens to everyone starting at 9:30 AM; walk-ups only, a valid photo ID is required, and turkeys are first come, first served while supplies last. Registration is encouraged but does not guarantee a turkey; RSVP online at https://D2TurkeyDistribution.eventbrite.com or call 786-385-8662 for more details.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of North Miami Government
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