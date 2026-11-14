Miami’s logistics scene is busy right now, from cruise lines to cargo airlines to warehouse work. If you like keeping goods moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group Location: Miami, FL (onsite – 100 Biscayne Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This senior role leads food & beverage category strategy for Royal Caribbean’s global fleet, handling sourcing, negotiations, contracts, and supplier performance. Good fit if you have 5–7 years in procurement/supply chain, strong analytics, and want a high-impact, office-based role with a major cruise brand.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group Location: Miramar, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support technical projects by sourcing materials, equipment, and services, from RFQs through PO and delivery. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of procurement experience, are comfortable with ERP systems, and like working cross‑functionally in a fast-paced, project-driven environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid – 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,700–$155,000/year (plus potential annual incentive)

Work on healthcare supply chain and data analytics projects in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice. You’ll analyze spend, suppliers, and inventory, and support transformation work using tools like Power BI, SQL, Python, or Excel. Requires 2+ years in healthcare supply chain and 2+ years in data/BI.

Employer: Amerijet International

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (24/7 shifts, 8‑hr)

Full-time (24/7 shifts, 8‑hr) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on air cargo operations role handling airway bills, customs data, flight documentation, and customer walk-ins. Good for someone with 2+ years in cargo/logistics or customs compliance, strong attention to detail, and comfort working in a warehouse/airport environment with changing shifts.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Type: Other (warehouse/distribution)

Other (warehouse/distribution) Salary: $24.62–$29.65/hour

Keep a busy warehouse running by receiving, picking, packing, and shipping orders using RF scanners and a WMS (AS400). Great if you have distribution or shipping/receiving experience and can safely operate or learn forklifts, pallet jacks, and other material-handling equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and Miami employers are hiring across levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.