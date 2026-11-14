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Miami
🚚 Miami Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles From Warehouse to Procurement
12 days ago
Miami’s logistics scene is busy right now, from cruise lines to cargo airlines to warehouse work. If you like keeping goods moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Lead, Food and Beverage Procurement
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite – 100 Biscayne Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This senior role leads food & beverage category strategy for Royal Caribbean’s global fleet, handling sourcing, negotiations, contracts, and supplier performance. Good fit if you have 5–7 years in procurement/supply chain, strong analytics, and want a high-impact, office-based role with a major cruise brand.
Analyst, Technical Procurement (Buyer, Technical Projects)
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miramar, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support technical projects by sourcing materials, equipment, and services, from RFQs through PO and delivery. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of procurement experience, are comfortable with ERP systems, and like working cross‑functionally in a fast-paced, project-driven environment.
Healthcare Supply Chain & Data Analytics Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Miami, FL (hybrid – 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,700–$155,000/year (plus potential annual incentive)
Work on healthcare supply chain and data analytics projects in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice. You’ll analyze spend, suppliers, and inventory, and support transformation work using tools like Power BI, SQL, Python, or Excel. Requires 2+ years in healthcare supply chain and 2+ years in data/BI.
Traffic Ops Agent
- Employer: Amerijet International
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time (24/7 shifts, 8‑hr)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on air cargo operations role handling airway bills, customs data, flight documentation, and customer walk-ins. Good for someone with 2+ years in cargo/logistics or customs compliance, strong attention to detail, and comfort working in a warehouse/airport environment with changing shifts.
Wholesale Distribution – Warehouse Role
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Other (warehouse/distribution)
- Salary: $24.62–$29.65/hour
Keep a busy warehouse running by receiving, picking, packing, and shipping orders using RF scanners and a WMS (AS400). Great if you have distribution or shipping/receiving experience and can safely operate or learn forklifts, pallet jacks, and other material-handling equipment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and Miami employers are hiring across levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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