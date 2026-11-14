Miami’s public safety scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospitals to courts to private security. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there’s good money and steady work on the table.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.61 – $21.09/hour (depending on experience)

Work for South Florida’s largest not-for-profit health system, keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe across hospital facilities. Good fit if you have 2+ years of security experience, a FL driver’s license, and can complete BLS and Baptist’s security training.

Employer: Threat Mitigation Services LLC (TMSK9)

Threat Mitigation Services LLC (TMSK9) Location: Miami, FL (travel out of state as needed)

Miami, FL (travel out of state as needed) Type: Pool/Future assignments

Pay: $30.00 – $32.00/hour

Join a K9 team focused on airport cargo screening, plus event venues and cruise ports. Best for handlers with hands-on air cargo screening and TSA 3PK9 experience, who can travel and pass TSA/TWIC background checks.

Employer: Executive Support & Logistics

Executive Support & Logistics Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Part-time / Flex, possible full-time later

Pay: From $50.00/hour

High-end executive protection and secure driving for VIP clients. You’ll need 5+ years of EP or residential security, strong professional driving skills, armed security + concealed carry, and CPR/AED/First Aid.

Employer: Third District Court of Appeal

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Part-time (Paid Reserve)

Pay: $30.00/hour

Help secure the court building, judges, staff, and visitors with screening, patrols, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Requires active Florida Law Enforcement Certification, FL driver’s license, clean record, and ability to stand and walk for long periods.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.