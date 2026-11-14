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Miami
🏥 Miami Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $200K+ Roles
12 days ago
Miami’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospital systems to home-based care and specialty clinics. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there’s a wide mix of options here—clinical, admin, and everything in between.
Community Staff Pharmacist – UHealth Tower (Full Time)
- Employer: University of Miami
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Sign-on bonus up to $15,000 and multiple positions available in an academic medical center pharmacy. Mix of verification, patient counseling, immunizations, 340B work, and precepting students in a fast-paced UHealth setting.
UMMG Staff Physician – Urology
- Employer: UHealth – University of Miami
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Outpatient-focused clinical urologist role with surgical time at UM Hospital and affiliated sites. Join a large academic department using Epic, with competitive pay and full university benefits.
CNA – PACE Kendall
- Employer: Miami Jewish Health
- Location: Miami, FL (Kendall PACE Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hands-on care for frail seniors in Florida’s largest PACE program. Great if you enjoy day-center work, outings, and team-based care; CNA license and experience with elderly adults preferred.
Polysomnographic Tech 2 – Sleep Center (Per Diem, Nights)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Per diem, 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m.
- Pay: Estimated $26.90–$34.97/hour
- Highlights: Night shift sleep tech role in a top-ranked South Florida system. Perform full sleep studies across all ages with strong training, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.
Licensed Physician Reviewer – Nephrologist
- Employer: ChenMed
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $204,761–$292,515/year
- Highlights: Utilization Management role for an internal medicine/family medicine physician, focused on case review and care coordination across multiple markets. Less bedside work, more analysis, calls, and quality improvement.
Podiatrist
- Employer: ChenMed
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $189,593–$270,847/year
- Highlights: Treat foot and ankle conditions for a senior-focused population. Mix of procedures, minor office surgeries, orthotics, and patient education with strong salary and benefits.
Wound Care Nurse (RN/LPN)
- Employer: Azure Shores Rehabilitation / Excelsior Care Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34–$42/hour, based on experience
- Highlights: Lead wound and skin care in a skilled nursing setting. Great for experienced nurses who enjoy complex wound management, MDS input, and close collaboration with an interdisciplinary team.
Veterinarian – Full Time
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $120,000–$160,000/year base + production
- Highlights: General practice vet role with strong benefits, student debt relief programs, and flexible scheduling. Ideal if you want support, CE, and the ability to practice medicine your way.
Dental Assistant (Kendall, Part Time)
- Employer: K and K Holding Company
- Location: Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$21/hour, 15–25 hours/week
- Highlights: Chairside assisting in a general and pediatric practice using digital tech and EMR. Good fit if you’re bilingual and want steady part-time hours in Kendall.
Dental Assistant & Front Desk (Kendall, Part Time)
- Employer: K and K Holding Company
- Location: Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$22/hour, 15–30 hours/week
- Highlights: Hybrid role doing both clinical assisting and front desk. Great for someone who likes variety and wants to build skills in both patient care and office operations.
Registered Behavior Technician (Hybrid)
- Location: Miami, FL 33155 (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $35.21–$42.40/hour
- Highlights: Provide ABA therapy to children and individuals with developmental disabilities. RBT credential required; mix of direct care, data collection, and family communication with some remote work.
Pediatric Neurologist
- Employer: Atlantis Health Clinic LLC
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Contract
- Pay: From $50,800/year
- Highlights: Evaluate and treat children with neurological conditions, coordinating across multiple pediatric specialties. Flexible schedule and in-person care with EMR-based documentation.
RN Newborn Night Nurse – Private Homes
- Employer: Happy Baby Night Nurses LLC
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Overnight, flexible (per diem/contract style)
- Pay: $320–$1,600/week, depending on shifts
- Highlights: In-home overnight newborn care for families—no hospital hustle. Perfect for RNs with L&D, postpartum, NICU, or peds experience who want flexible, meaningful night work.
Hospice On-Call Nurse – 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: Bristol Hospice
- Location: Miami-Dade County
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $79,000–$81,200/year
- Schedule: 7 days on / 7 days off, evenings and overnights
- Highlights: On-call hospice RN role focused on visits, triage, and family support. Strong benefits, mileage reimbursement, and a mission-driven culture.
Aesthetic Injector (NP/PA)
- Employer: Excel Aesthetics
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Other
- Pay: $55–$75/hour
- Highlights: Perform fillers and neuromodulators in a cosmetic practice with flexible schedule and growth potential. Bilingual Spanish/English required; ARNP or PA-C license needed.
Insurance Verification Specialist
- Employer: Evolutions Treatment Center
- Location: Miami, FL 33179
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Pay: From $20/hour
- Highlights: Behind-the-scenes role helping clients access behavioral health and substance use treatment. Ideal if you know insurance verification and want steady hours plus health benefits.
Surgical Technician – Ophthalmology ASC
- Employer: Airala Laser / Santa Lucia Surgical Center
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (Miami area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commensurate with experience
- Highlights: Surgical tech role in an ophthalmology ambulatory surgery center. Ophthalmology experience is a plus, but they’re open to training motivated new grads; includes health insurance and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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