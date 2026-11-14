Miami’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospital systems to home-based care and specialty clinics. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there’s a wide mix of options here—clinical, admin, and everything in between.

Employer: University of Miami

University of Miami Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Sign-on bonus up to $15,000 and multiple positions available in an academic medical center pharmacy. Mix of verification, patient counseling, immunizations, 340B work, and precepting students in a fast-paced UHealth setting.

Employer: UHealth – University of Miami

UHealth – University of Miami Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Outpatient-focused clinical urologist role with surgical time at UM Hospital and affiliated sites. Join a large academic department using Epic, with competitive pay and full university benefits.

Employer: Miami Jewish Health

Location: Miami, FL (Kendall PACE Center)

Miami, FL (Kendall PACE Center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Hands-on care for frail seniors in Florida’s largest PACE program. Great if you enjoy day-center work, outings, and team-based care; CNA license and experience with elderly adults preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Per diem, 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m.

Per diem, Pay: Estimated $26.90–$34.97/hour

Highlights: Night shift sleep tech role in a top-ranked South Florida system. Perform full sleep studies across all ages with strong training, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.

Employer: ChenMed

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $204,761–$292,515/year

Highlights: Utilization Management role for an internal medicine/family medicine physician, focused on case review and care coordination across multiple markets. Less bedside work, more analysis, calls, and quality improvement.

Employer: ChenMed

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $189,593–$270,847/year

Highlights: Treat foot and ankle conditions for a senior-focused population. Mix of procedures, minor office surgeries, orthotics, and patient education with strong salary and benefits.

Employer: Azure Shores Rehabilitation / Excelsior Care Group

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $34–$42/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Highlights: Lead wound and skin care in a skilled nursing setting. Great for experienced nurses who enjoy complex wound management, MDS input, and close collaboration with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $120,000–$160,000/year base + production

Highlights: General practice vet role with strong benefits, student debt relief programs, and flexible scheduling. Ideal if you want support, CE, and the ability to practice medicine your way.

Employer: K and K Holding Company

Location: Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall)

Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $18–$21/hour , 15–25 hours/week

, Highlights: Chairside assisting in a general and pediatric practice using digital tech and EMR. Good fit if you’re bilingual and want steady part-time hours in Kendall.

Employer: K and K Holding Company

Location: Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall)

Miami, FL 33186 (Kendall) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $17–$22/hour , 15–30 hours/week

, Highlights: Hybrid role doing both clinical assisting and front desk. Great for someone who likes variety and wants to build skills in both patient care and office operations.

Location: Miami, FL 33155 (Hybrid remote)

Miami, FL 33155 (Hybrid remote) Type: Other

Other Pay: $35.21–$42.40/hour

Highlights: Provide ABA therapy to children and individuals with developmental disabilities. RBT credential required; mix of direct care, data collection, and family communication with some remote work.

Employer: Atlantis Health Clinic LLC

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Contract

Contract Pay: From $50,800/year

Highlights: Evaluate and treat children with neurological conditions, coordinating across multiple pediatric specialties. Flexible schedule and in-person care with EMR-based documentation.

Employer: Happy Baby Night Nurses LLC

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Overnight, flexible (per diem/contract style)

Overnight, flexible (per diem/contract style) Pay: $320–$1,600/week , depending on shifts

, depending on shifts Highlights: In-home overnight newborn care for families—no hospital hustle. Perfect for RNs with L&D, postpartum, NICU, or peds experience who want flexible, meaningful night work.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $79,000–$81,200/year

Schedule: 7 days on / 7 days off, evenings and overnights

7 days on / 7 days off, evenings and overnights Highlights: On-call hospice RN role focused on visits, triage, and family support. Strong benefits, mileage reimbursement, and a mission-driven culture.

Employer: Excel Aesthetics

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Other

Other Pay: $55–$75/hour

Highlights: Perform fillers and neuromodulators in a cosmetic practice with flexible schedule and growth potential. Bilingual Spanish/English required; ARNP or PA-C license needed.

Employer: Evolutions Treatment Center

Location: Miami, FL 33179

Miami, FL 33179 Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Pay: From $20/hour

Highlights: Behind-the-scenes role helping clients access behavioral health and substance use treatment. Ideal if you know insurance verification and want steady hours plus health benefits.

Employer: Airala Laser / Santa Lucia Surgical Center

Location: Coral Gables, FL (Miami area)

Coral Gables, FL (Miami area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Commensurate with experience

Commensurate with experience Highlights: Surgical tech role in an ophthalmology ambulatory surgery center. Ophthalmology experience is a plus, but they’re open to training motivated new grads; includes health insurance and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.