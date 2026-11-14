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🍽️ Miami Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
Miami’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, with hotels, restaurants, and caterers all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this is a great moment to jump in.
Front Desk Supervisor – Aloft Miami Airport
Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts
Location: Miami, FL (near Miami International Airport)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help lead the front desk team at a fun, modern hotel. You’ll support check-in/check-out, coach guest service agents, handle payments, and solve guest issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.
Department Manager – McDonald’s (Franchise Location)
Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a key area like guest service, kitchen, or people. You’ll run shifts, train crew, manage food safety or hiring, and keep service fast and friendly. Benefits can include paid vacation, tuition help, medical/dental/vision, and more.
Park Manager – Kids Empire
Employer: Kids Empire
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run a busy indoor kids’ play park: lead the team, handle hiring and schedules, manage parties, and keep families safe and happy. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, bonuses tied to KPIs, and lots of kid-focused energy.
Food Runner – Biltmore Hotel
Employer: Biltmore Hotel
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Support the restaurant and pool area by running food, stocking plates, and keeping stations clean and organized. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stay calm under pressure, and want experience in a historic luxury hotel.
Dishwasher – Constellation at Florida Commissary
Employer: Elior / Constellation
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep the kitchen running by cleaning equipment, dishes, and utensils, and helping with basic prep. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, tuition reimbursement (FT), and more.
Prep Cook – Flanigan’s Pinecrest #13
Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle all the chopping, mixing, and stocking that keeps this scratch kitchen humming. Includes 5-day work week with 2 consecutive days off, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.
Line Cook – Flanigan’s Pinecrest #13
Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Cook Flanigan’s popular menu to spec on a busy line, keep stations stocked, and help unload deliveries. Offers a 5-day work week, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.
Host – Flanigan’s Pinecrest #13
Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the first and last smile guests see. You’ll greet and seat, manage the wait list, answer phones, and keep the entry area tidy. Includes paid vacation, health insurance, 401(k), and discounted shift meals.
Server – Flanigan’s Pinecrest #13
Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (tipped role)
Take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments in a busy, family-friendly spot. Comes with a 5-day work week, paid vacation, health insurance, 401(k), and 50% off shift meals.
Mesero(a) – Restaurante, Hyatt Regency Miami
Employer: Hyatt Regency Miami
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Serve food and drinks, learn the menu, and give recommendations in a fast-paced hotel restaurant. Role is fully in Spanish and ideal if you enjoy guest interaction and want growth within Hyatt.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Cuban & Latin Cuisine
Employer: capitalemarketing llc
Location: Little Havana, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 – $24.00/hour
Cook or prep classic Cuban/Latin dishes like arroz, frijoles, yuca, and tostones. Great for experienced cooks who can handle a busy kitchen and want steady 40-hour weeks.
Food Service Worker/Cashier – FIU (Part-Time)
Employer: Chartwells Higher Education
Location: Florida International University, Miami, FL
Type: Part-time
Salary: $15.00/hour
Split your time between basic food prep and cashiering on campus. Flexible schedule based on operations, plus training, retirement plan access, discounts, and wellness programs.
Cook – Restaurant / Catering
Employer: Not listed
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour
Prepare meals to recipe, operate kitchen equipment safely, and keep your station clean. Good fit if you have solid cooking experience and want higher hourly pay with a flexible schedule.
Restaurant Server – Hyatt (Downtown Miami)
Employer: Hyatt
Location: Miami, FL (Brickell/downtown area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (tipped role)
Serve guests in a riverfront hotel near Brickell and the port. Hyatt offers strong perks: free and discounted room nights, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick days, tuition reimbursement, and free staff meals.
Server – 1986 Steakhouse
Employer: 1986 Steakhouse
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $900 – $1,300/week (estimated with tips)
Provide full-service dining in a steakhouse setting, including cocktails and wine recommendations. Ideal if you have POS experience and want higher earning potential in a busy, guest-focused environment.
Kitchen Supervisor – Pullman Miami Airport
Employer: Pullman Miami Airport / Pyramid Global Hospitality
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23 – $24/hour
Lead daily kitchen operations in a high-volume hotel: supervise cooks, manage ordering and prep, and help design menus. Great step up for experienced cooks ready for leadership and hotel-level benefits.
Licensed Estheticians – Brickell (Four Seasons Miami)
Employer: Equinox
Location: Miami, FL (Brickell, Four Seasons)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work in a luxury spa doing facials and body treatments for high-end members. Requires an active esthetician license and spa experience; comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k), free club membership, and product/service discounts.
Daytime Lead Cook – InFlight Catering Kitchen
Employer: Island Kitchen InFlight
Location: Miami, FL (33150)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23.00 – $27.00/hour
Run the day shift for a private aviation catering kitchen: lead the line, manage timing for flight pickups, and keep standards high. Early mornings, weekends, and airport background check required; offers health insurance and growth potential.
Host – 1306 Lounge
Employer: 1306 lounge llc
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $12.00 – $18.00/year (range listed; confirm details with employer)
Welcome guests, manage reservations and seating with Aloha POS, and support servers in a lively lounge setting. Good entry point if you’re friendly, organized, and want to grow in nightlife or hospitality.
Pool Attendant – Hilton
Employer: Hilton
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Not listed (likely hourly)
Salary: Not listed
Take care of guests at the pool: set up chairs and umbrellas, handle towels, keep the area clean, and watch for safety issues. Great if you like working outdoors and staying active.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send an application while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick applications today can open new doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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