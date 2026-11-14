Miami’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, with hotels, restaurants, and caterers all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this is a great moment to jump in.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts

Location: Miami, FL (near Miami International Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the front desk team at a fun, modern hotel. You’ll support check-in/check-out, coach guest service agents, handle payments, and solve guest issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a key area like guest service, kitchen, or people. You’ll run shifts, train crew, manage food safety or hiring, and keep service fast and friendly. Benefits can include paid vacation, tuition help, medical/dental/vision, and more.

Employer: Kids Empire

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy indoor kids’ play park: lead the team, handle hiring and schedules, manage parties, and keep families safe and happy. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, bonuses tied to KPIs, and lots of kid-focused energy.

Employer: Biltmore Hotel

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support the restaurant and pool area by running food, stocking plates, and keeping stations clean and organized. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stay calm under pressure, and want experience in a historic luxury hotel.

Employer: Elior / Constellation

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning equipment, dishes, and utensils, and helping with basic prep. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, tuition reimbursement (FT), and more.

Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle all the chopping, mixing, and stocking that keeps this scratch kitchen humming. Includes 5-day work week with 2 consecutive days off, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.

Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook Flanigan’s popular menu to spec on a busy line, keep stations stocked, and help unload deliveries. Offers a 5-day work week, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.

Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first and last smile guests see. You’ll greet and seat, manage the wait list, answer phones, and keep the entry area tidy. Includes paid vacation, health insurance, 401(k), and discounted shift meals.

Employer: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tipped role)

Take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments in a busy, family-friendly spot. Comes with a 5-day work week, paid vacation, health insurance, 401(k), and 50% off shift meals.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Miami

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve food and drinks, learn the menu, and give recommendations in a fast-paced hotel restaurant. Role is fully in Spanish and ideal if you enjoy guest interaction and want growth within Hyatt.

Employer: capitalemarketing llc

Location: Little Havana, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

Cook or prep classic Cuban/Latin dishes like arroz, frijoles, yuca, and tostones. Great for experienced cooks who can handle a busy kitchen and want steady 40-hour weeks.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education

Location: Florida International University, Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00/hour

Split your time between basic food prep and cashiering on campus. Flexible schedule based on operations, plus training, retirement plan access, discounts, and wellness programs.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Prepare meals to recipe, operate kitchen equipment safely, and keep your station clean. Good fit if you have solid cooking experience and want higher hourly pay with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Miami, FL (Brickell/downtown area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tipped role)

Serve guests in a riverfront hotel near Brickell and the port. Hyatt offers strong perks: free and discounted room nights, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick days, tuition reimbursement, and free staff meals.

Employer: 1986 Steakhouse

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $900 – $1,300/week (estimated with tips)

Provide full-service dining in a steakhouse setting, including cocktails and wine recommendations. Ideal if you have POS experience and want higher earning potential in a busy, guest-focused environment.

Employer: Pullman Miami Airport / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23 – $24/hour

Lead daily kitchen operations in a high-volume hotel: supervise cooks, manage ordering and prep, and help design menus. Great step up for experienced cooks ready for leadership and hotel-level benefits.

Employer: Equinox

Location: Miami, FL (Brickell, Four Seasons)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a luxury spa doing facials and body treatments for high-end members. Requires an active esthetician license and spa experience; comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k), free club membership, and product/service discounts.

Employer: Island Kitchen InFlight

Location: Miami, FL (33150)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $27.00/hour

Run the day shift for a private aviation catering kitchen: lead the line, manage timing for flight pickups, and keep standards high. Early mornings, weekends, and airport background check required; offers health insurance and growth potential.

Employer: 1306 lounge llc

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 – $18.00/year (range listed; confirm details with employer)

Welcome guests, manage reservations and seating with Aloha POS, and support servers in a lively lounge setting. Good entry point if you’re friendly, organized, and want to grow in nightlife or hospitality.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Not listed (likely hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Take care of guests at the pool: set up chairs and umbrellas, handle towels, keep the area clean, and watch for safety issues. Great if you like working outdoors and staying active.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send an application while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick applications today can open new doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.