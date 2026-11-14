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Miami
👔 Miami Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
12 days ago
Miami’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex teams and big programs. If you’ve got management experience and like owning results, these roles are worth a look.
Project Manager – Cardiovascular (US/Canada, Remote)
- Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials
- Location: Remote from Miami, FL / US / Canada
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $222,000/year (US)
Lead global Phase I–IV clinical trials from start to finish, managing cross‑functional teams, budgets, and timelines. Great fit if you have 5+ years in clinical research and want a high-impact, fully remote leadership role with international collaboration.
Associate Manager, Program Management
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own day‑to‑day operations for high‑profile programs, leading a small team and working closely with senior executives. Ideal if you enjoy complex projects, data‑driven decisions, and occasional travel to ships, shipyards, and vendor sites.
Chief Estimator
- Employer: Lemartec Corporation, a MasTec company
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the estimating team for major transportation and infrastructure projects, from reviewing plans to preparing competitive bids. Good match if you’re a seasoned construction estimator who likes mentoring others and working on large, complex builds.
Sustainability Field Services Manager – Medical Surgical (East)
- Employer: Medtronic
- Location: Miami, FL area or Greater NYC (remote, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $140,000/year base (US, excl. PR; plus incentives)
Manage a field team that supports hospital sustainability collection programs across the Eastern U.S., with heavy travel and direct customer contact. Great for leaders with healthcare or field service experience who want a mission‑driven role in medical technology.
Manager, Solutions Consulting (LATAM)
- Employer: New Relic
- Location: Miami, FL (remote/hybrid, LATAM-focused)
- Type: Full-time
- On‑Target Earnings: $226,000 – $283,000/year (salary + incentives)
Build and lead a Spanish/Portuguese/English‑speaking technical team that supports customers across Latin America on observability and cloud journeys. Best for experienced SaaS leaders who can balance pre‑sales strategy, post‑sales adoption, and regional travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related openings that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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