Miami’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex teams and big programs. If you’ve got management experience and like owning results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials Location: Remote from Miami, FL / US / Canada

from Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,000 – $222,000/year (US)

Lead global Phase I–IV clinical trials from start to finish, managing cross‑functional teams, budgets, and timelines. Great fit if you have 5+ years in clinical research and want a high-impact, fully remote leadership role with international collaboration.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own day‑to‑day operations for high‑profile programs, leading a small team and working closely with senior executives. Ideal if you enjoy complex projects, data‑driven decisions, and occasional travel to ships, shipyards, and vendor sites.

Employer: Lemartec Corporation, a MasTec company

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the estimating team for major transportation and infrastructure projects, from reviewing plans to preparing competitive bids. Good match if you’re a seasoned construction estimator who likes mentoring others and working on large, complex builds.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: Miami, FL area or Greater NYC (remote, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $140,000/year base (US, excl. PR; plus incentives)

Manage a field team that supports hospital sustainability collection programs across the Eastern U.S., with heavy travel and direct customer contact. Great for leaders with healthcare or field service experience who want a mission‑driven role in medical technology.

Employer: New Relic

Location: Miami, FL (remote/hybrid, LATAM-focused)

Type: Full-time

Full-time On‑Target Earnings: $226,000 – $283,000/year (salary + incentives)

Build and lead a Spanish/Portuguese/English‑speaking technical team that supports customers across Latin America on observability and cloud journeys. Best for experienced SaaS leaders who can balance pre‑sales strategy, post‑sales adoption, and regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.