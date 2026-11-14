Miami’s education scene is busy right now, with options from K–12 to university level. If you like teaching and helping students grow, there are several solid roles open across the city.

Employer: The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism Location: Miami, FL (South Miami, Sunset Drive)

Type: Full-time, Contract, In-person

Salary: From $42,000/year

Teach a small elementary autism classroom (max 12 students, 6 RBTs) with a 6:1 student–teacher ratio. You’ll use individualized, hands-on curriculum, get 10 paid days off, and have access to medical and dental insurance plus ongoing autism-focused trainings.

Employer: Everglades University

Everglades University Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach alternative medicine courses as an adjunct if you have a Doctorate in Medicine and 3–5+ years of industry experience. Role is focused on classroom teaching, accurate grading and attendance, and supporting students with tutoring and feedback.

Employer: Everglades University

Everglades University Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re in renewable energy or sustainability with a Master’s degree and 3–5+ years of experience. You’ll lead classes, keep up-to-date course content, and help students understand the fast-growing alternative energy field.

Employer: Everglades University

Everglades University Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach construction-focused courses if you have a PhD in Engineering and 3–5+ years of construction industry experience. You’ll handle lectures, grading, attendance, and help students connect real-world construction work with classroom learning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—schools and universities in Miami post new teaching roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.