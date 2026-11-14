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Miami
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Miami
12 days ago
Miami’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, studios, and banks are all adding customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has several solid options.
Assistant Grocery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; DailyPay option)
Help lead one of the busiest teams in a natural grocery store—ordering, inventory, merchandising, and coaching staff while keeping customer service top-notch. Comes with store discount, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible schedules.
Apparel Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL (Store #3397)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Lead the apparel area—greet shoppers, keep racks stocked and neat, and guide the team. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Area Supervisor – Ross Stores
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line store leader role: open/close the store, supervise associates, manage fitting rooms and front end, and keep the sales floor safe and organized. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want a step into leadership.
Customer Service Representative – GA Telesis (Aviation)
- Employer: GA Telesis
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite, Component Repair facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based customer service in the aviation industry—handle customer inquiries, status updates, and order follow-up across departments. Requires U.S. citizen or permanent resident and strong Excel/Office skills.
Retail Assistant Store Manager – 7 For All Mankind
- Employer: 7 For All Mankind
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $50,000/year
Help run a premium denim store—drive sales, style customers, coach the team, and handle daily operations. Great for someone with 4+ years specialty/luxury retail and at least 2 years of management experience.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Flexible hours and a good entry point if you’re 16+ and interested in cars or retail.
Cashier / Sales – Ice Cream Shop (Bayside) – Häagen-Dazs
- Employer: Häagen-Dazs
- Location: Bayside, Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)
- Pay: $13–$17/hour + cash & credit card tips
Scooping ice cream, running the register, and giving friendly service in a busy tourist spot. Evenings, weekends, and holidays required; tips are split among the team.
Store Supervisor (Part-Time) – Studs (Studio Supervisor)
- Employer: Studs
- Location: The Falls – Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17/hour
Keyholder role in a trendy ear-piercing studio—open/close, lead the floor during shifts, and keep service and cleanliness standards high. Includes 401(k), FSAs, and discounts on piercings and jewelry.
Leasing Consultant – Professional Management Inc.
- Employer: Professional Management Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-office role at an apartment community—show units, process applications, handle resident files, and manage calls/emails. Bilingual English/Spanish is required.
Retail Supervisor – Agent Provocateur
- Employer: Agent Provocateur
- Location: Brickell, Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $20/hour + commission
Supervisor role in a luxury lingerie boutique—clienteling, high-touch service, and daily store operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and generous staff discount.
Store Supervisor (Full-Time) – Studs (Studio Supervisor)
- Employer: Studs
- Location: The Falls – Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $17/hour
Full-time keyholder and floor leader—open/close, drive sales, coach teammates, and uphold piercing safety standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, 401(k), and strong employee discounts.
Assistant Store Manager – Studs (Assistant Studio Manager)
- Employer: Studs
- Location: The Falls – Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20/hour
Second-in-command to the Studio Manager—run daily operations, coach the team, and own sales and service when the manager is off. Strong benefits plus a clear leadership track in a fast-growing brand.
Teller / Member Service Specialist – Bird Road Branch – Space Coast Credit Union
- Employer: Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU)
- Location: Bird Road Branch, Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time (branch hours with Saturday rotation)
- Pay: $17.91–$18.97/hour + annual bonus eligibility
Handle deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and member questions in a credit union setting. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and clear promotion path after 12 months.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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