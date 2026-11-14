Miami’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, studios, and banks are all adding customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has several solid options.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; DailyPay option)

Help lead one of the busiest teams in a natural grocery store—ordering, inventory, merchandising, and coaching staff while keeping customer service top-notch. Comes with store discount, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Miami Gardens, FL (Store #3397)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Lead the apparel area—greet shoppers, keep racks stocked and neat, and guide the team. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store leader role: open/close the store, supervise associates, manage fitting rooms and front end, and keep the sales floor safe and organized. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want a step into leadership.

Employer: GA Telesis

Location: Miami, FL (onsite, Component Repair facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service in the aviation industry—handle customer inquiries, status updates, and order follow-up across departments. Requires U.S. citizen or permanent resident and strong Excel/Office skills.

Employer: 7 For All Mankind

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $50,000/year

Help run a premium denim store—drive sales, style customers, coach the team, and handle daily operations. Great for someone with 4+ years specialty/luxury retail and at least 2 years of management experience.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Flexible hours and a good entry point if you’re 16+ and interested in cars or retail.

Employer: Häagen-Dazs

Location: Bayside, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)

Full-time (listed as “Other”) Pay: $13–$17/hour + cash & credit card tips

Scooping ice cream, running the register, and giving friendly service in a busy tourist spot. Evenings, weekends, and holidays required; tips are split among the team.

Employer: Studs

Location: The Falls – Miami, FL

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $17/hour

Keyholder role in a trendy ear-piercing studio—open/close, lead the floor during shifts, and keep service and cleanliness standards high. Includes 401(k), FSAs, and discounts on piercings and jewelry.

Employer: Professional Management Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-office role at an apartment community—show units, process applications, handle resident files, and manage calls/emails. Bilingual English/Spanish is required.

Employer: Agent Provocateur

Location: Brickell, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $20/hour + commission

Supervisor role in a luxury lingerie boutique—clienteling, high-touch service, and daily store operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and generous staff discount.

Employer: Studs

Location: The Falls – Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Pay: $17/hour

Full-time keyholder and floor leader—open/close, drive sales, coach teammates, and uphold piercing safety standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, 401(k), and strong employee discounts.

Employer: Studs

Location: The Falls – Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20/hour

Second-in-command to the Studio Manager—run daily operations, coach the team, and own sales and service when the manager is off. Strong benefits plus a clear leadership track in a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU)

Location: Bird Road Branch, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (branch hours with Saturday rotation)

Full-time (branch hours with Saturday rotation) Pay: $17.91–$18.97/hour + annual bonus eligibility

Handle deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and member questions in a credit union setting. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and clear promotion path after 12 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.