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🚧 Miami Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs – Multiple Openings with Strong Pay
Miami’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for techs and estimators. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are some good chances here to move up or boost your income.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Crash Champions
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$171,540/year (commission/flag rate)
Work in a large, fast-growing collision repair company with over 650 locations nationwide. You’ll handle full collision repairs, use frame machines, and may guide apprentices, with access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and paid holidays.
Automotive Technician – Jaguar Land Rover North Dade
- Employer: Warren Henry Auto Group
- Location: North Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $80,000 guaranteed annual salary + production bonuses
Join a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned shop with over 80 service bays and dealer-supplied specialty tools. You’ll diagnose and repair Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with employer contributions, and technician bonuses.
Electrical Estimator – Miller Electric Company
- Employer: Miller Electric Company
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Estimate heavy commercial, federal, and industrial projects up to $10M, from take-off through bid hand-off. This role offers meaningful project work, growth potential, and a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.