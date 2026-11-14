Miami’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for techs and estimators. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are some good chances here to move up or boost your income.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$171,540/year (commission/flag rate)

Work in a large, fast-growing collision repair company with over 650 locations nationwide. You’ll handle full collision repairs, use frame machines, and may guide apprentices, with access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and paid holidays.

Employer: Warren Henry Auto Group

Location: North Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $80,000 guaranteed annual salary + production bonuses

Join a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned shop with over 80 service bays and dealer-supplied specialty tools. You’ll diagnose and repair Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with employer contributions, and technician bonuses.

Employer: Miller Electric Company

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Estimate heavy commercial, federal, and industrial projects up to $10M, from take-off through bid hand-off. This role offers meaningful project work, growth potential, and a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.