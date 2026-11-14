Miami’s hands-on jobs are busy right now—especially roles that keep buildings, boats, lawns, and hotels in top shape. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.56 – $31.25 per hour

Handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs for commercial properties. Great fit if you have 5+ years of building systems experience and want steady work with a large, well-known property firm.

Employer: Biltmore Hotel

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Contract

Support room attendants, keep hallways and service areas spotless, and deliver items like cribs and rollaways. Ideal if you have hotel cleaning experience and like staying on the move in a luxury setting.

Employer: Florida International University (FIU)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (Staff)

Salary: About $33,000 per year

Care for athletic fields and campus grounds, including irrigation, mowing, and special event setups. Good for someone with sprinkler repair or turf experience who wants steady hours (7:00 AM–3:30 PM) and university benefits.

Employer: Professional Management Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Maintain a residential property with daily work orders in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and general repairs, plus unit turnovers. HVAC certification is required—great if you like variety and resident interaction.

Employer: Professional Management Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Handle general maintenance, cleaning, and apartment turnovers at a residential property. You’ll do basic electrical, plumbing, A/C, and cosmetic work; role comes with a competitive salary and benefits package.

Employer: TIDY

Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest & Kendall routes)

Type: Contract (Independent Contractor 1099)

Pay: Roughly $26.00 – $30.00 per hour; about $4,500–$5,000/month for a full route

Run your own recurring lawn route with your own mower and tools while Tidy handles customers and billing. Paid every Friday, flexible days (Mon–Sat), and you keep your business and other clients.

Employer: Elite Yacht USA

Location: Miami, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Wash and detail boats inside and out, using buffers and cleaning equipment to keep vessels guest-ready. Great if you like physical work, being around the water, and can work independently with reliable transportation.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Not stated (hotel role; likely full-time/part-time)

Process hotel linens from start to finish—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and stocking—while keeping machines and the laundry area clean. Good entry-level role if you can stand for long periods and like a fast pace.

Employer: Miami International Airport Hotel

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Pay: Up to $22.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and report maintenance issues in a busy airport hotel. Offers a flexible schedule and life insurance, with training if you’re new to housekeeping.

Employer: Mobile Pet Grooming VIP

Location: Miami, FL (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300 – $1,700 per week, plus tips

Mobile grooming role for experienced pet stylists who love animals and customer service. You’ll drive company grooming vans on optimized routes and get weekly pay with strong tip potential.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Miami, FL (mobile to client locations)

Type: Full-time

Provide full interior and exterior car detailing at customers’ locations using your own equipment. Perfect if you’re detail-oriented, physically fit, and want independence while still working with a steady stream of clients.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Miami’s best hands-on roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.