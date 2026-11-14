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🔧 Miami Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Miami’s hands-on jobs are busy right now—especially roles that keep buildings, boats, lawns, and hotels in top shape. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these openings are worth a look.
Operating Engineer
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $26.56 – $31.25 per hour
Handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs for commercial properties. Great fit if you have 5+ years of building systems experience and want steady work with a large, well-known property firm.
Houseperson
Employer: Biltmore Hotel
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Contract
Support room attendants, keep hallways and service areas spotless, and deliver items like cribs and rollaways. Ideal if you have hotel cleaning experience and like staying on the move in a luxury setting.
Groundskeeper II
Employer: Florida International University (FIU)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time (Staff)
Salary: About $33,000 per year
Care for athletic fields and campus grounds, including irrigation, mowing, and special event setups. Good for someone with sprinkler repair or turf experience who wants steady hours (7:00 AM–3:30 PM) and university benefits.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: Professional Management Inc.
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Maintain a residential property with daily work orders in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and general repairs, plus unit turnovers. HVAC certification is required—great if you like variety and resident interaction.
Porter / Maintenance
Employer: Professional Management Inc.
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Handle general maintenance, cleaning, and apartment turnovers at a residential property. You’ll do basic electrical, plumbing, A/C, and cosmetic work; role comes with a competitive salary and benefits package.
Lawn Care Pro / Jardinero – Weekly Pay (1099)
Employer: TIDY
Location: Miami, FL (Pinecrest & Kendall routes)
Type: Contract (Independent Contractor 1099)
Pay: Roughly $26.00 – $30.00 per hour; about $4,500–$5,000/month for a full route
Run your own recurring lawn route with your own mower and tools while Tidy handles customers and billing. Paid every Friday, flexible days (Mon–Sat), and you keep your business and other clients.
Detailer / Wash Team – Vessels
Employer: Elite Yacht USA
Location: Miami, FL (on the road)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
Wash and detail boats inside and out, using buffers and cleaning equipment to keep vessels guest-ready. Great if you like physical work, being around the water, and can work independently with reliable transportation.
Laundry Attendant / Washer
Employer: Hilton
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Not stated (hotel role; likely full-time/part-time)
Process hotel linens from start to finish—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and stocking—while keeping machines and the laundry area clean. Good entry-level role if you can stand for long periods and like a fast pace.
Houseman (Hotel Housekeeper)
Employer: Miami International Airport Hotel
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time, Temporary
Pay: Up to $22.00 per hour
Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and report maintenance issues in a busy airport hotel. Offers a flexible schedule and life insurance, with training if you’re new to housekeeping.
Peluquero de Mascotas / Pet Groomer
Employer: Mobile Pet Grooming VIP
Location: Miami, FL (traveling role)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,300 – $1,700 per week, plus tips
Mobile grooming role for experienced pet stylists who love animals and customer service. You’ll drive company grooming vans on optimized routes and get weekly pay with strong tip potential.
Mobile Car Detailer
Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
Location: Miami, FL (mobile to client locations)
Type: Full-time
Provide full interior and exterior car detailing at customers’ locations using your own equipment. Perfect if you’re detail-oriented, physically fit, and want independence while still working with a steady stream of clients.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Miami’s best hands-on roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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