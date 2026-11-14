Miami’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for designers and writers who like working with tech and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Miami, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,664.78 – $77,564.21/year

Plan and oversee interior design, space planning, furnishings, and sustainable design for healthcare and non-healthcare projects across South Florida’s largest not-for-profit health system. Great fit if you have 4+ years of commercial interior design, strong AutoCAD skills, and want solid benefits, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Location: Remote – preference for Kendall/Miami, FL area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Write and maintain user guides, online help, and instructions for use for medical devices and lab software, working with engineers and scientists. Fully remote with strong benefits and a focus on life sciences—ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Technical Writing/English/Communications and 2+ years of tech writing experience.

Employer: Kreativa Group

Kreativa Group Location: Miami, FL (Fully remote, US-based)

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Contract role with a Miami/LA creative agency, designing websites, landing pages, and ad creatives for clients in different industries. 100% remote (US only), working mostly in Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Shopify/Webflow/WordPress—perfect if you have 5+ years agency experience and a strong portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Miami’s creative market moves fast, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.